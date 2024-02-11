Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” Gets Detailed Photos

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's impact on basketball culture. It's an updated version of his original signature shoes, featuring modern technology and design. Kobe worked closely with Nike to create innovative sneakers that reflected his style and personality. Further, the Kobe 4 Protro continues his legacy, offering athletes and fans a chance to experience his iconic footwear. These sneakers are known for their performance and sleek appearance.

The tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, affectionately known as Gigi, in a helicopter crash in January 2020 shook the world. Their passing left a profound void in the basketball community and beyond, with fans mourning the loss of two beloved figures. Despite Kobe's passing, his influence on the sneaker community remains strong, with fans and players honoring his legacy by wearing his shoes. The Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Girl Dad" colorway adds a new touch to his iconic line, celebrating Kobe's role as a father. Overall, this pair represents more than sneakers. With a clean color scheme and one of the top Kobe silhouettes, this pair will be a hit when they are released later this year.

"Girl Dad" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers showcase a black rubber sole and a "Bicoastal" midsole, featuring a gray-green combination that extends to the upper. The Nike Swoosh follows suit in "Bicoastal" with metallic silver detailing outlining it. On the tongue, you'll find the Kobe Bryant logo in black. Overall, the sneakers boast a toned-down, clean colorway ideal for the basketball court. A new detail emerges with "Girl Dad" embroidered into the tongues of both sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Girl Dad” will be released on May 31st, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

