Jordan Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” Gets New Photos

The Jordan Tatum 2 is a fusion of style and performance. Its "Momma's Boy" colorway, set to release soon, features vibrant green and pink tones, creating a striking design. This color scheme honors family bonds, adding a heartfelt touch to its aesthetic. The lively combination of green and pink on the Jordan Tatum 2 "Momma's Boy" colorway exudes energy and vitality, injecting a playful vibe into the silhouette. This vibrant palette represents individuality and self-expression, making a bold statement whether on the court or out and about.

The Jordan Tatum 2 balances bold colors with performance and comfort. Built with premium materials and advanced technology, it offers durability and support for athletic pursuits. The "Momma's Boy" edition holds personal significance, reflecting heartfelt stories and emotional bonds. It goes beyond mere sneaker design, serving as a tribute to family and personal influences. For Jordan enthusiasts, it's a meaningful addition to the collection, blending style with sentiment.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 Wings "Summit White" Releasing This Spring

"Momma's Boy" Jordan Tatum 2

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers boast a black and vibrant green rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole. The sides feature large green plates with black accents. The uppers are made of white material with artistic designs, while vibrant green and pink accents add pops of color throughout. Overall, the sneakers showcase a vibrant colorway and symbolize the family connection between Jayson Tatum and his family. Anticipation is high for the release of this sneaker, as it's expected to make a big impact.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jordan Tatum 2 “Momma’s Boy” will be released on March 5th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK

Image via JD Sports UK

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 Wings “French Blue” First Look

[Via]