Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 Wings “French Blue” First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 Wings is generating excitement, especially with its upcoming "French Blue" colorway. This new edition features an all-white color scheme with a French blue Swoosh, adding a refreshing touch to the classic silhouette. With only one photo available, fans are eagerly anticipating a better look at the sneakers. Further, the combination of the crisp white base and the vibrant blue Swoosh creates a striking contrast, making these sneakers stand out. Crafted with the signature Air Jordan quality, they're sure to be a hit among sneaker enthusiasts.

The Air Jordan 1 Low '85 Wings continues to captivate fans with its timeless design and upcoming "French Blue" colorway. Stay tuned for more details on their release, as they're expected to draw considerable attention in the sneaker community. Whether you're a collector or a casual wearer, these sneakers are sure to make a statement on the streets. This pair was crafted in Italy and features premium materials. That being said, the retail price might make you scream.

“French Blue” Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 Wings

Image via m.tomamichel

As you can see, we don't have too much to go on for this pair, just this photo. That being said, we can see that the sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole. Further continuing the theme, the sneakers feature a white leather base with more white leather overlays. The focus point of this pair is the Nike Swoosh, which is French blue. Overall, this pair takes on a very simple color scheme that people will certainly love. You can't go wrong with white and blue!

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 Wings “French Blue” will be released sometime this spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $875 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

