Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Neutral Grey” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 is a classic sneaker with a special history. It’s a version of the original Air Jordan 1 that came out in 1985. The shoe keeps the iconic style but has a lower cut. The design is straightforward, with a clean leather upper and the famous Wings logo on the heel. It has a rubber sole for grip. This shoe has been loved by many for its timeless look and connection to basketball culture. It’s available in various colors, giving you options to match your style. Whether you’re into sports or just want a cool sneaker, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 is a solid choice. Its blend of history and style makes it a staple in sneaker fashion.

The Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 embodies the spirit of the original 1985 release, capturing its essence in a more accessible silhouette. Its durability and comfort make it suitable for daily wear. The color schemes pay homage to the past while staying relevant in the present. With its straightforward design and iconic Jumpman logo, the Air Jordan 1 Low ’85 remains a symbol of authenticity and self-expression. Whether you’re on the court or on the streets, this sneaker stands as a testament to both heritage and contemporary style.

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Lakers” Officially Revealed

“Neutral Grey” Air Jordan 1 Low ’85

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a crisp sail midsole. The uppers are constructed of a light grey leather base with more light grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is in a slightly darker grey and the laces are a lighter grey. The Nike Air branding on the tongue is light grey and the Air Jordan Wings logo, found on the heel, is also in a darker gray.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low ‘85 “Neutral Grey” is releasing on October 25th Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Mid x Off-White “Varsity Maize” Release Details

[Via]