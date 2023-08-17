Quavo Reveals “Rocket Power” Air Jordan 1 Low

Fans are buzzing with excitement this week as Quavo is going to be releasing his new album Rocket Power on Friday. Overall, this is going to be a huge project for the artist. Of course, it is his second solo body of work. Moreover, it is his first project since the passing of Takeoff. It has been an exceptionally emotional time for him, and he is looking to honor his best friend and family member in the best way possible. The album is shaping up to be great, and we cannot wait to hear it in its entirety.

This past week, Quavo had himself a pop-up shot in Atlanta. The pop-up took place at Good Times Atlanta, and it seemed like a fun time. Additionally, there was a new piece of footwear that was shown off at the event. The sneaker in question is an Air Jordan 1 Low simply called “Rocket Man.” You can see a photo of this shoe below. As you will see, this is a sneaker that represents the album and its aesthetics very well.

Quavo x Jumpman

Image via Nike

Firstly, the upper here is mainly comprised of white leather. Furthermore, we get a little rocket sign near the back heel. Additionally, the inclusion of “Rocket Power” written out in stars is actually very cool. This is a detail that went over some heads, but it looks great here. The show also comes with a little pink card that contains a similar star pattern with the rocket in the middle. All of this comes together quite nicely into a shoe that is for the real Quavo stans out there.

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for this shoe. While they were at the pop-up, there is no guarantee these get a full release. That said, let us know what you think about them, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

