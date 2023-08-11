Quavo Shares Another Potential Rocket Power Album Cover

Quavo has been teasing his upcoming new album for weeks now. After having to delay the project from early August back to the 18th he’s now in full album mode. A few days ago he shared some art from the project that could have served as potential album covers. Now he appears to have shared the actual album cover from the album. The new album cover features the rapper sporting some flashy jewelry and the albums title made out of connected stars. The caption explains exactly what fans can expect. “#RocketPower🚀 August 18th, Pre-save Link In Bio, #LongLiveTheRocket” it reads.

Fans in the comments shared gifs of Quavo and expressed excitement for the new album. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young pulled up in the comments with a rocket emoji. Busta Rhymes also showed up in the comments with a line of fire emojis. Other fans shared their own anticipation in the comments. “Gotta get that that rocket power chain with a iced out picture of you and takeoff inside,” reads one of the top comments. “Qua aint playin!!! This one go so hard .. i need to grab a jungle leaf n roll up on this one” says another.

Quavo Promotes “Rocket Power” With Album Cover

All three former Migos members could be dropping new solo albums soon. Last month Quavo confirmed that a posthumous Takeoff album is coming soon. The late-rapper was tragically murdered last year and now a selection of material he had left over is set to be released as a new album.

Earlier today, Offset shared details of his own on a new album he has coming soon. In a new interview Offset explained that his new project could be coming in October. He just released the album’s lead single “JEALOUSY” alongside Cardi B a few weeks ago. Depending on when Takeoff’s album arrives there is potential for all three Migos members to release new solo projects within just a few months. What do you think of the new potential album cover for Quavo’s Rocket Power? Let us know in the comment section below.

