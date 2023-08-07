Quavo Drops Potential “Rocket Power” Album Covers

The album is slated to drop next week and Quavo has been building plenty of hype.

It’s been a pretty busy year Quavo outside of music and it’s about to get even busier with the release of a new album. Quavo has been teasing the release of his new album “Rocket Power” for a while now but it’s finally right around the corner. The album is slated to drop next week on the 18th and the former Migos rapper may have just shown fans the album cover. He posted four new pictures to Instagram two of which feature pictures of a young child dressed up as an astronaut with the other two being childish illustrations of space. While he didn’t confirm if they’ve album covers or which one specifically will serve as the project’s primary cover, the implication is clear.

In the caption, Quavo continues to tease the project. “The Power Is In You Don’t Stop Dreaming 💭#RocketPower 8.18 🚀” the text attached to the post reads. In the comments, fans began to express their hopes for the project. “manifesting offset on the album,” one of the top comments reads. The possibility seems a lot more likely following the pair teaming up at the BET Awards for a performance paying tribute to Takeoff, who was tragically killed last year. Elsewhere in the comments, there were more tributes to the late rapper. “What Huncho is doing right now is incredible. LL TAKE,” reads one.

Quavo Shares “Rocket Power” Art

Last week Quavo was forced to push back the release of “Rocket Power. It was originally supposed to release on August 4th but for unspecified reasons was pushed back 2 weeks. “We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” he said in a Tweet.

Both Quavo and Trippie Redd ended up delaying projects slated to release on August 4th. Subsequently that caused some fans to speculate that Drake could be dropping his new album. The rapper has been teasing a new album called For All The Dogs all summer. Ultimately that wasn’t the case and the delays seem unrelated. What do you think of the potential album covers for “Rocket Power”? Let us know in the comment section below.

