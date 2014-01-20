Since first forming in 2011, Atlanta trio Migos have become one of the most influential groups of the decade. Made up of Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, the group's prolific mixtape spree went on to catch Drake's ear, leading to the creation of the breakout "Versace Remix." With the group's status steadily rising, they fired off some of their most beloved work: the Y.R.N. tapes. After ditching label 300 in favor of Quality Control in 2015, Migos went on to invent the "dab," be likened to The Beatles by Donald Glover, and craft an instant trap classic in 2017's "Culture." Their signature triplet flow was even christened as "the Migos flow," arguably one of the most influential flows of the decade's later years.

Following the release of Culture 2, all three members went on to release solo albums. A beef with Joe Budden popped off and was later squashed. Offset got married to rapper Cardi B and had a child. Another feud, this time with Bone Thugs N Harmony -- also squashed. Business deals were signed and music was made. Entering into 2020, Migos returned to the studio and began putting in work on the final chapter of the Culture trilogy.