Quavo Pushes “Rocket Power” Release Date Back To August 18

Quavo is getting ready to make a return to solo studio albums with Rocket Power– but not just yet. Moreover, the Georgia trap icon originally announced that he would release his next project this week on Friday, August 4. However, due to unspecified reasons, he announced via social media that Rocket Power will come out two weeks later on August 18, instead. Of course, there are a lot of reasons that could’ve contributed to this that go far beyond the speculative and competitive claim that it would be coming out too close to Travis Scott’s new album UTOPIA. Regardless, it’s just a couple of weeks, and fans will probably still feast like royalty as a result.

Furthermore, it’s not like Quavo’s been solely teasing us with snippets and statements. In fact, he dropped three singles over the year, all or some of which will appear on Rocket Power. His most recent, “Turn Yo Clic Up” featuring Future, will have to hold us out a little longer before the LP drops. Even though many might be disappointed, as they looked forward to back-to-back big rap releases, hopefully this delay will benefit the album as a whole rather than hinder it.

Quavo Announces Rocket Power Pushback

We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch.

8/18 #RocketPower pic.twitter.com/rpq4Tdkgk6 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the former Migo recently opened up about his new album, but most importantly about one of its principal themes and points of context: the tragic loss of Takeoff. During a recent YouTube interview, Quavo spoke on how his grieving process is still an important part of his life for the sake of his partner’s memory. “I think about him all the time,” he expressed. “Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, you know, and that’s it. I just know he’s here. I know that if I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

“I just feel my boy’s energy,” the 32-year-old continued. “He got his chair over there, he just be kickin’ it. I always kick it with him. People don’t understand, but I be there. I be there in the house making sure all his stuff is straight, all his jewelry is clean. Still taking care of all his cars and all of that.” Stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Quavo.

