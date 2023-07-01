Quavo’s back with another one. As the rapper continues to tease his forthcoming solo album, he’s continued to release new singles throughout the year, such as “Greatness” and “Honey Bun,” each with the underlying theme of paying homage to the late Takeoff. Although a release date hasn’t been set, it’s clear that he’s coming for the summer. This morning, he unleashed a brand new single with Future titled, “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

The latest collaboration between Quavo and Future first surfaced in an Instagram snippet on Thursday. The production is handled by Atake, basobeats, Sluzyyy, and macoshooter49, who bring out a grimey and spacey soundscape for Quavo and Future’s gruff flows. “Turn Yo Clic Up” is a strong reminder of Quavo’s tenure in hip-hop since the early days with the Migos. “We turn the jeweler up, just look at the diamonds we bust/ Look at the people we touch,” he raps. His signature ad-libs slyly sit behind the command as his vocals before Future slide in one the second verse.

Future Namedrops Exes & Disses Russell Wilson On Quavo’s Single

Quavo and Future’s chemistry undoubtedly thrive every time they team up. In the past, they’ve linked up on records such as “Picasso” off of Migos’ Culture III and also on Pop Smoke’s “Snitching.” However, it seems as though “Turn Yo Clic Up” gave the I Never Liked You rapper the platform to air out some grievances. While Future’s verse undoubtedly provides us with plenty of quotables, he fearlessly calls out Russell Wilson and his exes, such as Lori Harvey, who was coincidentally entangled in relationship rumors with Quavo on Thursday. “I got it out the field, f*ck Russell/ Go and ask Lori about the Patek/ Then go and ask Joie and ask Dess,” he raps on the single. Regardless of the clickbait-y bars, his verse continues to get better, finding different pockets across the record.

The release of Quavo’s new single comes on the heels of his recent tribute to Takeoff at the BET Awards. Following what many perceived as a falling out between Offset and Quavo, the two reunited for the first time since Culture III to pay tribute to the late Migos member. We’ll keep you posted on more information surrounding the release of Quavo’s forthcoming album. Check out his new single above.

Quotable Lyrics

Turn up with shooters with switches go bad

Stay with some scammers, my dawg movin’ packs

Trappin’, no rapping, my dawg, he fall off, no cap, I’m buyin’ him a brick

F*ck on your b**ch then I told her to call off, actually, I’m makin’ her quit

