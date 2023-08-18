rocket power
- MusicQuavo Shares Another New Music Video From "Rocket Power"Quavo shared yet another new music video from his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo Promises New Music For The HolidaysQuavo wants to bless his fans.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosQuavo Puts Out Visuals For "Galaxy" From "Rocket Power"Is this your favorite track from the album?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicQuavo Rushed By Fans While Stopped In TrafficQuavo met up with some fans while stuck in traffic.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuavo Clarifies Xanax Tweet, Assures Fans They Shouldn't WorryQuavo is assuring fans that there's no need to worry. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFans Are Concerned About Quavo After He Tweets About Taking XanaxThe rapper's new tweet has fans concerned.By Lavender Alexandria
- NumbersQuavo's "Rocket Power": First Week Sales Projections RevealedQuavo impressed fans with "Rocket Power."By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosQuavo Releases Touching Music Video For "Hold Me"Quavo put together the perfect tribute to Takeoff. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsQuavo Enlists Young Thug On Chilled-Out Track "Focused"Quavo and Young Thug linked up for "Focused."By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuavo Brings The "Rocket Power" To Our "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update This WeekOther bangers that dropped this week came from Lil Durk, EST Gee, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NumbersQuavo's "Rocket Power" Set For Modest First Week SalesQuavo's tribute to Takeoff should land somewhere between #11 and #20 on the Billboard 200.By Ben Mock
- MusicQuavo Teases Moving Music Video For "Hold Me"Quavo rhymes about leaning on loved ones amid hard times in the touching "Rocket Power" track.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsQuavo Lets Takeoff Take The Reins On "Patty Cake"The posthumous Takeoff verse is a highlight on "Rocket Power."By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuavo "Rocket Power" Album ReviewQuavo's "Rocket Power" is a fitting tribute to Migos icon Takeoff, whose life was tragically cut short last year.By Paul Barnes