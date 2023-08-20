Quavo Enlists Young Thug On Chilled-Out Track “Focused”

Quavo has come through with a brand-new album called Rocket Power. Following the death of Takeoff, the former Migo decided to embark on a new creative endeavor. Overall, it has been a heartbreaking album for him to make. The artist is still processing his grief from the incident, and that trauma can be found on the album. Fans knew that this would be a difficult listen, simply because of the emotions at play here. However, upon listening to the project, it is clear that Quavo did a great job of honoring Takeoff and his enduring legacy.

There are some great tracks throughout this new album. As you may have noticed, Quavo handles most of these songs on his own. However, there are some key features here and those artists definitely leave their mark. Among them is none other than Young Thug, who shows up on the song “Focused.” While he may be incarcerated, he is still making appearances on people’s songs and albums. With “Focused,” we get another great performance from the artist.

Read More: Quavo Shows Up At Beyonce Tour Stop in Atlanta

Quavo x Young Thug

This song has some chilled production that sets a nice tone. Quavo’s auto-tuned signing here is quite pleasant, and there is no doubt fans will enjoy that auditory aesthetic. As for Thugger, he fits the tone perfectly thanks to his crooning throughout. These two fit together nicely on the track, and overall, it’s a nice change of pace on the project.

Let us know what you think of this new song from Quavo and Young Thug, in the comments section down below. Also tell us what you thought of Rocket Power as a whole. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will be sure to continue bringing you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Haters be lowkey, fans is singing my songs (Lowkey)

I swear to God if I see em’ in person I’m doin’ em’ wrong (Bah)

I gotta stay focused, they pull out that camera, take pics (Flash)

Every time I’m closing my eyes, I seeing me running from pigs (Twelve)

Read More: Quavo Shares Another Potential Rocket Power Album Cover