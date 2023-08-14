Quavo Shows Up At Beyonce Tour Stop in Atlanta

EVen the former Migos rapper can’t help but show up for Beyonce.

BYLavender Alexandria
Quavo Shows Up At Beyonce Tour Stop in Atlanta

Quavo is in full-on album mode. The former Migos rapper is gearing up to release his first new solo album in 5 years this week. He’s been teasing the project on Instagram for weeks since it was delayed from its original release date in early March. That included a number of promotional images, a confirmed album cover, and just this morning a brand new snippet of one of the album’s songs. But even while he’s in the process of promoting a new album, he couldn’t resist stopping by for a Beyonce show.

Celebrities have piled up at various stops on the Renaissance tour all summer. It’s no surprise that during a recent show in Atlanta, some hip-hop royalty was in attendance. A video made the rounds last night of Quavo at the show but he was doing something unexpected. The clip shows the rapper bartending, or rather, making a drink for himself to his own specifications. Onlookers were exceedingly amused by his display at the show. The clip comes just a few days after 21 Savage, who is on a pretty substantial tour of his own right now, stopped by a Renaissance stop and seemed to have a great time.

Read More: Quavo Shares Another Potential Rocket Power Album Cover

Quavo Makes Himself A Drink At Beyonce Concert

Recently, Quavo celebrated a meaningful musical milestone. His collaborative album with Takeoff Only Built For Infinity Links was certified gold less than a year after its release. The album featured the hit song “HOTEL LOBBY” and a number of features from the likes of Young Thug, NBA Youngboy, Gunna, and more.

The project was released less than a month before the tragic death of Takeoff at a Houston nightclub. Since then artists from across the spectrum of hip-hop have poured out praise for Take. That included a viral moment at the BET Awards when Quavo and Offset had a surprise reunion show to honor their former Migos collaborator. What do you think of Quavo putting his bartending skills on display at a Beyonce concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Quavo Makes Massive School Supplies Giveaway Dedicated To Takeoff

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.