Quavo Shows Up At Beyonce Tour Stop in Atlanta

Quavo is in full-on album mode. The former Migos rapper is gearing up to release his first new solo album in 5 years this week. He’s been teasing the project on Instagram for weeks since it was delayed from its original release date in early March. That included a number of promotional images, a confirmed album cover, and just this morning a brand new snippet of one of the album’s songs. But even while he’s in the process of promoting a new album, he couldn’t resist stopping by for a Beyonce show.

Celebrities have piled up at various stops on the Renaissance tour all summer. It’s no surprise that during a recent show in Atlanta, some hip-hop royalty was in attendance. A video made the rounds last night of Quavo at the show but he was doing something unexpected. The clip shows the rapper bartending, or rather, making a drink for himself to his own specifications. Onlookers were exceedingly amused by his display at the show. The clip comes just a few days after 21 Savage, who is on a pretty substantial tour of his own right now, stopped by a Renaissance stop and seemed to have a great time.

Quavo Makes Himself A Drink At Beyonce Concert

Quavo shows off bartender skills at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour stop in Atlanta https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/MXR4aWPWX1 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 14, 2023

Recently, Quavo celebrated a meaningful musical milestone. His collaborative album with Takeoff Only Built For Infinity Links was certified gold less than a year after its release. The album featured the hit song “HOTEL LOBBY” and a number of features from the likes of Young Thug, NBA Youngboy, Gunna, and more.

The project was released less than a month before the tragic death of Takeoff at a Houston nightclub. Since then artists from across the spectrum of hip-hop have poured out praise for Take. That included a viral moment at the BET Awards when Quavo and Offset had a surprise reunion show to honor their former Migos collaborator. What do you think of Quavo putting his bartending skills on display at a Beyonce concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

