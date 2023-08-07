Quavo Makes Massive School Supplies Giveaway Dedicated To Takeoff

In November of last year, former Migos member Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston. In the wake of the tragedy, dozens of artists and celebrities poured out tributes for the influential rapper. Unsurprisingly, nobody has done more than fellow Migos alum and Takeoff’s actual family member Quavo. Earlier this year that reached a new peak. The rapper teamed up with Offset for a Migos reunion at the BET Awards. Despite the surprise, all the focus was on Takeoff as the pair paid tribute to their fallen band member.

Now Quavo has found an entirely new way to pay tribute to Takeoff. According to TMZ, he just hosted the second edition of his “Ultimate Back 2 School Giveaway.” The project gave away tons of school supplies, mainly backpacks, to over 240 families in the Atlanta area who needed them. They were given away as a part of a major event at The Gathering Spot which featured food, games, and even a DJ for the children and families attending. He wasn’t alone either as fellow Atlanta local 6LACK joined him at the event. While there many were wearing commemorative “94” jerseys, paying tribute to Takeoff by donning his birth year.

Quavo Gives Away School Supplies

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 05: Quavo and guest attends Quavo Cares and Tender ATL ‘Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback’ at The Gathering Spot on August 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Quavo Cares)

Quavo was set to release his new album “Rocket Power” earlier this month. A few weeks ago though, he had to push the album back from August 4th to the 18th. While the reasons weren’t specified the project is still expected to be out soon. Earlier today he shared a potential album cover for the project.

Quavo’s new album isn’t the only project coming that he has a hand in. Last month he announced that a posthumous Takeoff album was on the way featuring material the rapper recorded before his death. What do you think of Quavo paying tribute to Takeoff while donating school supplies to kids? Let us know in the comment section below.

