charity
- MusicYoung Thug Gives Back From Behind Bars, Sponsors Christmas Toy DriveYoung Thug hasn't let his legal issues stop him from paying it forward this year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOffset Hosts Second Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Giveaway EventThe event reached even more families this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset Announces The Second Year Of His "Toys 4 The Nawf" Christmas Toy DriveThe rapper is hoping to help over 500 families this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNas Teams With Steve Stoute, & More To Give $500k To Underappreciated ArtistsNas and Steve Stoute are pledging money to help under-recognized hip-hop artists.By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna Makes Massive Donation To Homeless VetsRihanna quietly made a massive donation to a good cause.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChildren's Ministry Asks Tokyo Toni To "Please Stop" Posing As If She's Helping OrphansAllegedly, Tokyo Toni has the children's ministry blocked.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuavo Makes Massive School Supplies Giveaway Dedicated To TakeoffThe event comes as Quavo gears up for the release of his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureCardi B's Microphone From Infamous Incident Hits Auction BlockCardi B's mic is on the auction block. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicHip Hop Stars Show Out For DJ Khaled's Golf TournamentCelebs showed out in bulk for DJ Khaled's golf tournament.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Million For College StudentsJAY-Z's star-studded gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation raised $20 million.By Cole Blake
- Music50 Cent Partners With Sacramento Kings To Launch Youth Sports & Mentoring League50 Cent is working with the Kings on a youth sports league in Sacramento.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAdidas To Donate Yeezy Proceeds To ADL & George Floyd FoundationAdidas will be donating its proceeds from the rest of its Yeezy sales.By Cole Blake
- MusicJack Harlow Launches His Own FoundationThe rapper is ready to give back to the city that made him.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureQuavo Brings J.I.D, Jalen Ramsey & More To 5th Annual Huncho DayQuavo's annual Huncho Day raised $2 million in honor of Takeoff.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLogic Shocks Humble Fan With A Generous OfferLogic has cash to spend on his fans.By Evelyn Meyer
- ViralMrBeast Responds To Polarizing South Africa Charity Video On TwitterAs usual with his charity video antics, many criticized his seemingly performative content, defended his generosity, and reacted to his response.By Gabriel Bras Nevares