Gunna Comes Through With Massive Financial Relief For Atlanta Families

Change Gunna's name to "Wunna" because this is a W.

According to multiple reports, Gunna and the Black Music Action Coalition are going to be helping families in a big way. They are going to do so financially with a new monthly income program that will give 30 households $1,000 a month for an entire year. It's being referred to as the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program and it's going to benefit residents of South Fulton, Georgia. It's city that sits just below the major hub that is Atlanta. If you do the math, that's $360,000 overall, which is just a super thoughtful and charitable donation from the One of Wun rapper.

Of course, the families looking to receive this helpful financial aid do need to qualify and the monthly stipends will roll out on October 1 and end that same day in 2025. What's also cool about this is that the lucky winners will also get mentorship in music, film, fashion, and tech, all of which are some of the biggest industries in the world. Gunna says that goal for this movement is to "uplift my hometown, providing resources that could make a tangible difference". If you are wanting to apply, you can click this link.

Gunna Is Giving Back To Fulton, Georgia In A Big Way

This is not the first time that Gunna has done something like this for his hometown. Back in 2017, he teamed up with a separate organization that goes by Goodr. They worked together to create a free in-school clothing and grocery store at his former middle school in College Park. If you don't like Gunna as artist, you certainly cannot argue that he's not a good ambassador for Georgia as a whole.