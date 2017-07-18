giving back
- Pop CultureCupcakKe Fronts The Entire Bill Of A Fan Facing EvictionThe rapper jumped to aide a fan in need. By Madusa S.
- GramTory Lanez Delays Thanksgiving Release, Spends $15K On Groceries For FamiliesHe shared a video of himself in Brooklyn giving away turkeys and other items to "families in less fortunate places and situations."By Erika Marie
- MusicFuture To Transform Atlanta Park Into Winter Wonderland For Local FamiliesFuture's nonprofit is creating a winter wonderland. By Noah C
- SocietyKodak Black To Give Out Gift Cards To Families In Need For ThanksgivingDespite serving time behind bars, Kodak Black's camp is continuing to give back to those less fortunate.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyMeek Mill Officially Unveils "Dream Chasers" Basketball Courts In His HometownMeek Mill solidifies his presence on the courts.By Devin Ch
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Pays Student Fees For Graduating High School Seniors In HoustonAfter learning that students couldn't afford cap and gowns, the rapper stepped in to give back.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy Secures $1 Million For Harlem Charter School: “I Understand The Importance"Diddy invests further into his Capital Prep school initiative. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Channels Yandhi: Invites Homeless Rapper To The StudioKanye West says true to his inner Yandhi.By Milca P.
- MusicTrippie Redd Thinks Kanye West Should Donate $30M To Chicago For New HospitalTrippie Redd believes Kanye and other rappers from Chicago should do more to help the youth.By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Gifts A Little Girl A Chain Right Off His NeckFrench Montana out here giving back to the kids.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung M.A Holds Mother's Day Brunch For Families Affected By Gun ViolenceYoung M.A gives back to the community. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicLil B Freely "Gives Away" Artwork At First-Ever ExhibitionLil B staged his first-ever art show In BasedWorld, CaliforniaBy Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap Hands Out Gift Cards At New Jersey Mall For EasterFetty Wap is doing what he can to give back to those in his hometown this Easter holiday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBlac Youngsta Gives Back to Families In NeedBlac Youngsta puts his cash to good use.By Milca P.
- MusicMaster P Is Offering Scholarships To Inner City KidsMaster P is giving back.By Matt F