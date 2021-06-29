Madusa S.
- MusicBeyoncé Sends Birthday Love To Lil' KimThe songstress took time to wish the rap icon a happy birthday. By Madusa S.
- MusicRapper Indian Red Boy Allegedly Murdered Over Nipsey Hussle Diss On IG LiveHis slaying was captured on Instagram live.By Madusa S.
- GramTrick Daddy Gets Into Altercation With A Woman In Miami: WatchNewly surfaced footage captured the altercation. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsKamala Harris Mocked For Claiming Rural Americans Can't Photocopy Their IDsMany called her comments "absurd." By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureCity Girls Decline To Comment On Exactly How Much Of "Act Up" Lil Yachty WroteThe duo refused to answer when asked about Yachty's songwriting credits for the track. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureCardi B & Offset Gift Kulture A $250k Richard Mille For Her 3rd BirthdayIt's the latest lavish gift for the little one. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Baby Flexes His Insane $5M Car CollectionThe collection is nothing short of impressive. By Madusa S.
- NewsOmar Apollo Shares New Single "Go Away"The artist co-produced the new single alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo. By Madusa S.
- MusicPop Smoke's Unreleased Music Is Hidden In Posters Around NYC & Los AngelesFans around the cities will get the chance to exclusively hear upcoming music from the late rapper. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Gifts Ari Fletcher A Rolls Royce Truck For Her BirthdayThe rapper went all out for Ari's birthday. By Madusa S.
- NewsMatt Ox Taps Lancey Foux For "Take Advantage"The duo linked up to premiere the quick banger. By Madusa S.
- NewsDeem Spencer Unleashes "Deem's Tape"The Queens artist unleashed the new 10-track project on Friday. By Madusa S.
- MusicCardi B Shuts Down $3M 'Herpes' Lawsuit From Blogger: ReportA judge threw out the multi-million dollar lawsuit over claims the rapper threatened the blogger. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBill Cosby's Potential Stand-Up Tour Faces Pushback From Famed Comedy VenuesNYC's Comedy Cellar in particular rejected a potential stand-up appearance from the disgraced comedian at their venue. By Madusa S.
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Affiliate Baby Joe Spotted In The Hospital After Being ShotHe was shot in Baton Rouge in late June. By Madusa S.
- GramLil Baby Goes Viral With Hilarious Take On Brazilian Butt Lift SurgeryIt's clear the rapper doesn't discriminate. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Nas X's Label Finally Lets Him Release New Music After "Satanic Controversy"He joked his label is finally allowing him to release new music while teasing a new track dubbed 'Industry Baby.'By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDarnella Frazier Loses Her Uncle To Police Violence After Capturing George Floyd's DeathMinneapolis officer crashed into her uncle while chasing another suspect, subsequently killing him. By Madusa S.
- MusicPooh Shiesty Held Without Bond On Federal Gun & Robbery Charges: ReportThe charges stem from an incident that occurred back in October of 2020 in Miami. By Madusa S.
- NewsSean Kingston & G Herbo Connect In The "Darkest Times" VisualThe visual arrives a few months after the duo unleashed the collaboration. By Madusa S.
- NewsCity Girls Drop The Missy Elliot-Directed "Twerkulator" VisualThe duo finally dropped the visual for the viral hit. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureLil Nas X's BET Awards Kiss Barely Drew Any FCC ComplaintsThe "controversial" kiss may not have been so controversial after all. By Madusa S.
- MusicAsian Doll Responds To Allegations Surrounding Scrapped BIA VerseThe rapper took to social media to address rumors surrounding why BIA ultimately didn't appear on the "Nunnadet Sh*t" remix.By Madusa S.
- GramYung Bleu Claims His Neighbors Stole His DogsHe further suggested that his neighbors will not know peace until the animals are safely returned. By Madusa S.
- MusicFredo Bang Finally Hosts Concert In Baton Rouge Despite $100k RequestHe finally held a show in his hometown after suggesting he wouldn't do it without a healthy payout. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRihanna Gives Her Take On Sha'Carri Richardson's SuspensionThe Fenty CEO showed support to the athlete.By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBlack TikTok User Calls Out App For Censoring Pro Black ContentThe user pointed out the unfair treatment of Black creators versus White creators. By Madusa S.
- NumbersTyler, The Creator Earns 13 "Call Me If You Get Lost" Billboard Hot 100 EntriesHe can't be stopped. By Madusa S.
- MusicGucci Mane Welcomes New 1017 Signee Hotboy Wes With Icy ChainThe 1017 head honcho is building up an even more impressive roster. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Wayne To Star In Moneybagg Yo's "Wockesha" Music VideoAnd honestly, who better to tap for the visual?By Madusa S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Reportedly Dropped $500k On His New Bellhop Chain & PendantHe sported the pricey chain at the BET Awards. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsA$AP Rocky Sweeps Rihanna Off Her Feet During NYC Date NightThe couple has not been shy about their PDA while in the city. By Madusa S.
- MusicSoulja Boy Says He Just Copped The "Ugly" Maybach TruckThe rapper is not particularly fond of the luxury vehicle's aesthetic. By Madusa S.
- MusicDreamDoll Reveals She Recently Underwent A Butt ReductionShe added it was her fourth time under the knife. By Madusa S.
- NewsLil Yachty Returns With Moody New Single "Love Music"It's his first release since the "Michigan Boy Boat" mixtape. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Reveals She Lost Her Teeth While Biting A CookieThe cookie posed a challenge to her veneers. By Madusa S.