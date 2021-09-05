Milca P.
- EntertainmentDr. Dre's Ex-Wife Says He Still Owes Her $1.2M In Legal FeesNicole Young alleges that Dr. Dre has not fully covered the court-ordered payment.By Milca P.
- MusicSean Paul Details How DMX Helped Him Land Appearance In "Belly"Sean Paul says DMX played a critical role in getting him in "Belly."By Milca P.
- Music VideosBaby Tate Doubles Back With "Dungarees" VideoBaby Tate shares powerful new clip to accompany "Dungarees."By Milca P.
- SongsParis Bryant Returns With "Run Around"Listen to Paris Bryant's latest. By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKevin Hart To Play Gary Coleman's Role In "Diff'Rent Strokes" Live RemakeKevin hart and Damon Williams will recreate roles on the iconic show.By Milca P.
- MusicA Phife Dawg Album Arrives In March"Forever" arrives on March 22, 2022.By Milca P.
- MixtapesJean Deaux Slides Through With "Most Wanted" EPJean Deaux issues new chapter with "Most Wanted."By Milca P.
- MusicGetaway Vehicle Used In Young Dolph Shooting Located: ReportThe white Benz used at the scene has allegedly been found. By Milca P.
- NewsKojey Radical Previews Debut Album With "Gangsta"Kojey Radical continues to pave the road toward his debut album.By Milca P.
- SongsM.I.A. Drops Off New "Babylon" Track & VideoM.I.A. makes another NFT drop in the process.By Milca P.
- NumbersTimbaland Wants To Know Why Dababy's New Project Isn't Getting More LoveTimbo has a question.By Milca P.
- MusicAstroworld Attendees Who Accept Refund Could Be Waiving Their Right To SueLegal experts weigh in.By Milca P.
- NumbersTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Album Sales Increase Following Festival TragedyA week after the Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott's seminal album receives boost in sales.By Milca P.
- MusicSoulja Boy Fact Checks Lil Yachty's Latest "First Rapper" ClaimSoulja Boy corrects Lil Yachty.By Milca P.
- NumbersSummer Walker Eyeing No. 1 Debut With Just Over 170K Album SalesSummer Walker's "Still Over It" slated for inevitable No. 1 debut.By Milca P.
- SongsAmber Mark Flips Vintage Craig David On "Softly" SingleAmber Mark gets tender on "Softly."By Milca P.
- MusicRico Nasty Jumps Into Crowd After Bottle Gets Thrown At HerRico Nasty takes matter in her own hands after a fan takes things too far.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJoe Budden Reflects On Relationship With Michael K. WilliamsJoe Budden gets emotional as he remembers Michael K. Williams.By Milca P.
- SongsCompton & Brooklyn Unite On Azjah and Dusty Locane's "Try It (Remix)"Listen to the "Try It" remix, featuring Dusty Locane.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z And Beyoncé Partner With Tiffany To Donate $2 Million In HBCU FundingThe couple is sparking the initiative through their respective organizations.By Milca P.
- NewsListen To Gift Of Gab's Posthumous "Finding Inspiration Somehow" AlbumGift of Gab's "Finding Inspiration Somehow" arrives posthumously.By Milca P.
- Music VideosYoung Thug, Kid Cudi & Strick Share "Moon Man" ClipYoung Thug revisits "Slime Language 2."By Milca P.
- MixtapesJ Balvin Issues His Evolution On "Jose" AlbumJ Balvin shares "Jose."By Milca P.
- MixtapesEric Bellinger Returns With "New Light" ProjectEric Bellinger pieces together an R&B gift for the purists,By Milca P.
- SongsCousin Stizz Puts On For The Homefront WIth "Say Dat"Cousin Stizz returns with "Say Dat."By Milca P.
- MoviesIf Zendaya Ever Directs, She Wants All Her Leads To Be Black WomenZendaya reflects on the possibility of directing.By Milca P.
- MusicJadakiss Explains How The Lox Got On Kanye West's "DONDA"Jadakiss details how The Lox ended up on "DONDA."By Milca P.
- TVPhoebe Waller-Bridge Leaves Donald Glover's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" SeriesDonald Glover's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is recasting its lead.By Milca P.
- MusicDizzee Rascal Denies Headbutting Ex-GirlfriendDizzee Rascal faces charges from a domestic dispute.By Milca P.
- CrimeWiley Facing Assault & Burglary ChargeThe Grime MC is facing criminal charges for alleged assault.By Milca P.
- MusicChlöe Bailey Shares Cover Art For Solo Debut SingleChlöe is preparing her debut.By Milca P.
- Music"King Richard" Film To Feature Beyonce Collab With Roc Nation's DIXSONA new Beyonce track is spotted on the "King Richard" credits.By Milca P.
- MusicQueen Naija Is Considering A Name ChangeQueen cites confusion about her name's origin.By Milca P.
- MusicBaby Keem's "the melodic blue" Album Arrives This WeekBaby Keem's "melodic blue" gets here on Friday.By Milca P.
- Music VideosSkepta Adds Visuals To "Eyes On Me"Skepta continues to push selects from his "All In" EP.By Milca P.
- Music VideosVictoria Monet Extends The Vibes With "Coastin'" VideoVictoria Monet shares new "Coastin'" video.By Milca P.
- SocietyHere's Why The FTC Is Investigating McDonald's Broken Ice Cream MachinesThe Federal Trade Commission wants to know why the ice cream machines at McDonald's never work.By Milca P.
- MusicAnita Baker Regains Masters; Gives Fans OK To Stream MusicAnita Baker says fans can go back to streaming her music.By Milca P.
- SongsGucci Mane Joins 1017's BiC Fizzle On "On God" BangerBiC Fizzle shares "On God."By Milca P.
- SongsDavido Joins Adekunle Gold On "High"Adekunle Gold recruits Davido on "High."By Milca P.
- MusicYung Bleu Explains Why He Gave Boosie Badazz $100kYung Bleu dishes a lesson in protocol.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentMally Mall Turns Himself In; Request To Postpone Prison Sentence DeniedAfter trying to postpone his prison sentence, Mally Mall turns himself in.By Milca P.