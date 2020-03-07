Noah C
<b>Staff Writer</b> <!--BR--> Noah's first interaction with hip-hop was in first grade when he bought Jay-Z's "The Blueprint,” which was quickly confiscated by his mother and replaced with Bow Wow's "Unleashed" as a compromise. Noah's favorite album is his playlist of Playboi Carti leaks. The greatest source of joy in Noah's life is anything Lil Uzi Vert does on social media.
- TVThe Wendy Williams Show To Tape Without Studio Audience Due To Coronavirus"The Wendy Williams Show" joins list of TV programs that have cancelled studio audiences amid Coronavirus outbreak. By Noah C
- Pop CultureWillow Smith To Trap Herself In Box For 24 HoursWillow Smith will trap herself in a box for 24 hours for performance art piece at Los Angeles' Museum of Contemporary Art.By Noah C
- MusicOffset Hates Being Told He's The Star Of Migos Because Of Cardi BWhen people suggest there is a hierarchy within Migos, Offset "[shuts] that down immediately."By Noah C
- Pop CultureCardi B Admits She's "Deadass F*ckin Scared" Of Coronavirus With RantCardi B is tripping about the Coronavirus tour in Instagram rant. By Noah C
- MusicLil Baby Gives Tutorial On Maintaining Diamond-Embedded TeethLil Baby got expensive teeth to take care of. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill Reacts To Video Of Strippers Going Off To "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)"Meek Mill stumbles upon viral video of stripper sliding on her head to his classic, "Dreams & Nightmares (Intro)".By Noah C
- MusicLil Yachty, Drake & DaBaby Get Jiggy To "Oprah's Bank Account" On TrillerLil Yachty's new single with Drake and DaBaby, "Oprah's Bank Account", is definitely one to dance around to. By Noah C
- MusicSnoop Dogg Recalls Getting Mac Miller To Appear In "Scary Movie 5"Snoop Dogg tells Schoolboy Q about how Mac Miller "saved the day" by filling in a role for "Scary Movie 5". By Noah C
- CrimeAlex Jones Of "InfoWars" Arrested For DWI In TexasConspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested on DWI charge in Texas early Tuesday morning. By Noah C
- Pop CultureCoachella Responds To Elon Musk's Jab By Citing Jaden Smith PerformanceCoachella swiftly shuts down Elon Musk's claim that the festival sucks now because of corporate sponsorship. By Noah C
- TVKeke Palmer Thinks This Is The Biggest TurnoffKeke Palmer reveals her dating deal-breaker on "Late Night With Seth Meyers". By Noah C
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Shames Nicki Minaj For Marrying Registered Sex OffenderWendy Williams says on her show that Nicki Minaj "should have never married" Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender. By Noah C
- MusicBaby Keem Lyrics Are Getting Fans Suspended From TwitterTwitter is missing the humor in a bar from Baby Keem's "Orange Soda" and suspending fans who quote it. By Noah C
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Snitching On Nine Trey Detailed In New "Infamous" Podcast EpisodeEpisode 5 of "Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story" chronicles how the rapper ratted on all his fellow Nine Trey members to reduce his own sentence. By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Comments On Potential Coachella DelayMegan Thee Stallion would be distraught if Coachella (or as she refers to it, "Hot Girl Chella") gets cancelled. By Noah C
- MusicThundercat Pays Subtle Tribute To Mac Miller During Kimmel PerformanceThundercat played a portion of Mac Miller's "What's The Use?" during "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" performance. By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Initiates "Captain Hook" Dance ChallengeMegan Thee Stallion creates dance challenge to accompany "Suga" single, "Captain Hook". By Noah C
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Previews New Music Off "House Is Burning" AlbumIsaiah Rashad references Doja Cat on unreleased song from his sophomore album, "The House Is Burning". By Noah C
- ReviewsLil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake" Album ReviewLil Uzi Vert reminds us that he’s not from this planet on his sophomore album, “Eternal Atake”. By Noah C
- MusicCity Girls' JT Released From Federal CustodyJT of the City Girls no longer has to stay in a halfway house!By Noah C
- RelationshipsRick Ross Vacations With New Boo In St. BarthsRick Ross' relationship with Dej Gabrielle has been confirmed. By Noah C
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Case: Nine Trey Member Appeals 17-Year SentenceNine Trey member Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is appealing the 17-year-sentence ordered back in September. By Noah C
- MusicLil Baby Recalls Young Thug Pushing Him To Record Before FameLil Baby tells The Breakfast Club about Young Thug serving as his music mentor. By Noah C
- MusicFuture Becomes Face Of Coronavirus MemesThe return of toxic-texting Future. By Noah C
- MusicDoja Cat Isn't Scared Of Coronavirus & Thinks You Shouldn't Be EitherDoja Cat is more concerned about Corona beer than Coronavirus. By Noah C
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez "Flip The Switch" For TikTok ChallengeAlex Rodriguez does his best J-Lo impression for viral "Flip The Switch" TikTok challenge. By Noah C
- TechTwo Minors Face Criminal Charges Over TikTok #SkullBreakerChallengeTwo 13-year-olds pulling a prank on classmate for TikTok challenge resulted in concussion and seizure. By Noah C
- CrimeKim Kardashian Calls Attention To Clemency Petition Of Death Row Inmate, Julius JonesKim Kardashian West reminds her millions of followers that Julius Jones has still not been granted clemency.By Noah C
- NewsFather Shares "Evisu Fiend" Out Of BoredomFather drops his second song of the weekend. By Noah C
- NumbersCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" Becomes First Female Rap Debut To Chart For 100 WeeksCardi B's "Invasion Of Privacy" - the longest-charting female rap debut ever - just achieved another milestone. By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby Publicly Apologizes For Slapping Woman At AfterpartyDaBaby reminds fans to respect his space while apologizing to woman he slapped and offering to meet her in person.By Noah C
- TVDaniel Craig Provides Parody Preview Of "No Time To Die" On "SNL"Daniel Craig served as host on Saturday Night Live and appeased Bond fans with sneak peak of "No Time To Die". By Noah C
- NewsLeven Kali Is Too Smooth On New Single "12345 (Get Real)"Leven Kali drops new single off "High Tide", arriving in the spring.By Noah C
- MusicNLE Choppa Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles: "I'm Broke Inside"NLE Choppa shares how trauma led to his depression and insomnia, which he will discuss in his upcoming music. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill Blames Private Jet Search On Racial ProfilingMeek Mill: "How many times we gotta be searched for being black, man?"By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby Appears To Slap Woman In Video, Offers $10k For Alternate FootageA video appears to show DaBaby slapping a woman after she hit him in the face with her phone. By Noah C
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert May Surpass Eminem's First Week Sales In 2020The first week sales projections for Lil Uzi Vert, Jhene Aiko and Megan Thee Stallion are in! By Noah C
- MusicJoe Budden Calls BS On Justin Bieber's Coronavirus-Related Tour DownsizingJoe Budden thinks Justin Bieber's "Changes" tour venue changes aren't a result of the Coronavirus scare. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill Lists Young Artists He Thinks Are Taking Over Right NowMeek Mill thinks young rappers are outpacing the older ones right now, but he warns them of his return. By Noah C
- NewsYung Mal, Lil Keed & Lil Gotit Showcase Atlanta Freshman Class On "Shut Up"Off Yung Mal's new collaborative tape with Pyrex Whippa. By Noah C