- MixtapesKA$HDAMI Takes Listeners To A Brief "Oasis" On New LPThe Las Vegas, Nevada native drops a collection of snippet-length tracks for a quick and wavy listen. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesGhetts Has Tons Of Inspirational Messages Across "On Purpose, With Purpose"The Plaistow, Londoner is back with an excellent body of work. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsStove God Cooks Is Stirring Up Some Heat On "Carbone" With StoupeStove God is proving that his voice needs to be heard in hip-hop going forward. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q & Ab-Soul Have A Fan-Favorite With "Foux"The AOTY contender has so many well-made tracks and this is one of them. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLuh Tyler Is Cool, Calm, & Collected On "Bad B****"The Florida teen is back with a smooth flexing track. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesEric Bellinger Drops Double Disc LP "The Rebirth 3: The Party & The Bedroom"The longtime songwriter makes it a trilogy with 24 tracks and a host of features. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesThat Mexican OT Recruits Fellow Lone Star Legends For "Texas Technician"The contagious presence of OT shines through on this new mixtape. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs21 Lil Harold & BigXthaPlug Are Becoming Stars On "Gin & Juice"The two trap rappers distinct voices pair well together. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDaeMoney Nabs LUCKI & Veeze For Dreamy "JAPANESE DENIM"This lands on DaeMoney's just-released album "ROCKSTAR LIFESTYLE 2." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsJoyner Lucas & Conway The Machine Flex Their Lyrical Muscles On "Sticks & Stones"After much turmoil, it seems "Not Now, I'm Busy" is coming in a couple of weeks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSkepta Experiments With Afrobeats On Laid-Back "Tony Montana" Featuring Portable & JAE5Skepta is inching closer and closer to dropping "Knife and Fork." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsThe Kid LAROI Shares "Still Yours" After Release Of Documentary "KIDS ARE GROWING UP"The Kid LAROI's prolific run continues. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDaBaby Goes Buck Wild On New Single "GRAMMY PARTY"DaBaby is spitting fast and furiously. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsChloe Bailey Wants Real Love On "FYS"If you need a song to set the mood, this is one to add. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsOffset Directing Cardi B's "Like What" Music Video Is Drawing All Sorts Of Reactions From The BardigangThe song is getting tons of praise already so is Offset back in good graces with the Bardigang? By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCardi B Finally Returns With Highly-Anticipated "Like What (Freestyle)"The visuals for this hyped track were directed by nonother than Offset. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDr. Dre Gives Timbaland His Flowers, Says He Has Been "One His Main Inspirations"The two legends have shaped the genre and now they pay each other their respects in person. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosYeat's "U Should Know" Continues To Win Over Fans With Moody Music VideoOne of the more popular tracks gets a series of fitting nighttime visuals. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott's $23.5 Million Cali Mansion In Danger Of Damages Due To Severe Amounts Of RainReports say that the downpours of rain are record-breaking. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearBossman Dlow On Fashion Trends He Wants To Stay Away From In Hip-Hop: "Dresses, Nails & S***"The rising star is going to stay true to himself. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsZelooperZ Drops Wacky Banger "Smearious"ZelooperZ has a hit with this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTeezo Touchdown Cover Talking Heads' "Making Flippy Floppy" For A24Teezo was made for a Talking Heads cover. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Yachty, Fred Again.., & Overmono Collide On "Stayinit"Yachty continues to push his boundaries. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGORDO Lays Down A House Beat For Young Dolph On "Kill For This S***"GORDO gets the Memphis legend for a posthumous feature. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureKing Harris Continues To Beef With Druski After He Called Him A "P***y" In Recent InterviewDruski went on "The Breakfast Club" and said Harris was "cool" also. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsBlueface Calls Chrisean Rock His "Wife" While She Refers To Him As "Daddy" On Jail Call, Karlissa Saffold DumbfoundedKarlissa Saffold says its "giving another promotion for the circus." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesChevy Woods Takes A Time Machine Back To "1998" On His New AlbumThe Pittsburgh native is bringing some crisp beats and raps to the forefront. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsReal Bad Man & Lukah Tease Their Upcoming Album With "The Initiates Piece" Featuring Billy WoodsReal Bad Man already had an explosive year in '23 so this will be a great release without a doubt. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFrench Montana Makes Slight Tweaks To 41-Assisted "Too Fun" By Adding Dthang To The MixFrench continues to release more material around "Mac & Cheese 5." By Zachary Horvath
- ViralKai Cenat Reportedly Gives Man Who Was Cheated On At Omah Lay Concert $20K & New GF, His Girl Reveals Her Side Of The StoryApparently, Kai says the man is now getting crazy brand deals. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsLeBron James Reacts To Bronny Falling Out Of Latest Mock Draft: "Let The Kid Be A Kid And Enjoy College Basketball"LeBron might want to check the receipts on his previous tweets. By Zachary Horvath
- ViralCam Newton's Assailants Speak About How Viral Throwdown StartedThe two men give their side of the story. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsRussell Wilson Opens Up About First Meeting With Future Jr., Knew It Was His "Responsibility" To Raise HimWilson recounted the times that God came and spoke to him throughout this process. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Rod Also Trying To Sue Diddy For Publishing On Top Of His Sexual Assault ClaimsLil Rod started a GoFundMe page to help cover attorney costs and is not going to "let [this] happen."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSteelo Brim & VIC MENSA Pair Up Again For "N**** Dreams"Steelo and VIC are coasting effortlessly over a punchy drum-filled beat. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesCasey Veggies Teams Up With Dylvinci For Some "Nostalgia"The California rapper teams up with a rising producer with tons of talent. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesGlaive Details His Personal Life Vividly On "A Bit Of A Made One"The now 18-year-old is letting his guard down. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBossman Dlow Continues To Rise Rapidly With "Mr Pot Scraper"After hearing "Get In With Me" we can see a long career for Bossman Dlow. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearSexyy Red Claims She "Ain’t Gotta Rap" With NSFW Thirst TrapSexyy will always be a controversial figure. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTay-K & Attorney Decline Plea Deal For Second Murder Case From 2017, Trial Date To Be Revealed Next MonthTay-K remained dead silent during the call.By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearErykah Badu Previews Upcoming Song With Rapsody While Leaving Fans Drooling Over Revealing OutfitThe two greats have something beautiful cooking. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti's New Mask For "VULTURES 1" Paris Listening Party Draws Slipknot ComparisonsDid he represent the rock genre well? By Zachary Horvath
- ViralCam'ron & Ma$e React To Viral Cam Newton Skirmish At Youth Football TourneyThe "It Is What It Is" panel praises Cam, but also gives him some advice. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Advocates For Tory Lanez's Release Again On IG: "3 You"The Canada connection is real, and Megan's fans will not like this. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsAdekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”Gold has a hit on his hands. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKILLY’s Auto-tuned Style Is All Over New Single “GLEE”The Canadian knows how to bring the hype tracks. By Zachary Horvath