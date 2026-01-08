Christmas Eve - Song by Kodak Black

Kodak Black ended his 2025 in October with an album called "Just Getting Started." Now, he's back and seems to have a few words for a rapper.

Kodak Black may be a bit late to the holiday season, or he's getting way ahead of the curve depending on your mindset. The Florida rapper is back with a new YouTube release titled "Christmas Eve ," but this song has really nothing to do with that day at all. In fact, it's a pretty standard dark and melodic cut from the MC. But while the string-laced beat is menacing and kind of pretty to the ear, what's catching our attention are the shots for Boosie Badazz . He rips into him around the 40-second mark of the track, saying that he doesn't move like an OG and hates on him and other younger rappers for getting their bags. We will have to wait and see the Louisiana native catches wind of this and decides to retaliate.

