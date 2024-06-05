Boosie Badazz Shuts Down Rumors Of Beef With Kodak Black And NBA Youngboy

Spring Fling 24
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: Rapper Boosie performs during Spring Fling at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 12, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Boosie shared his criteria for what constitutes beef.

Boosie Badazz's VladTV interviews have given quite a bit of insight into the veteran rapper. Their 13th interview featured a new revelation about rap beefs. Boosie is no stranger to starting conflict with fellow musicians. He's pretty outspoken in his opinions, even when they're quite controversial. That combined with his willingness to comment on just about anything going on in the world through his social media has gotten him in trouble more than once. But he clarified that it isn't elevating to full-on beef with some of his fellow rappers.

In particular, fans have long speculated that Boosie may have beef with Kodak Black. The two have shared many disagreements publicly over social media which occasionally elevated to some pretty direct comments they've made about each other. But in his newest interview, Boosie assists that there's no beef. His justification concludes that mentioning somebody a few times doesn't escalate things to a rap beef. He even admits to responding to Kodak on his song "Grateful" but claims that because it isn't all about Kodak, it isn't an actual diss track. Check out the full interview where he makes those comments below.

Boosie Badazz Denies Beefing With Kodak Black

While on the subject of beefs he had another thing to clarify. He made sure to deny having any beef with NBA Youngboy. He gave a similar reason as he did with Kodak, claiming that while they've had their differences it hasn't escalated to the level of an actual rap beef. A few months ago Kodak Black collaborated with 6ix9ine on a new song. Boosie clearly took issue with the crossover. He took to social media to claim that that the collaboration alone proved that Kodak's career was on a downward spiral.

What do you think of Boosie denying that he has beef with Kodak Black or NBA Youngboy? Do you agree with his conclusion that that you have to make a full diss track about someone in order to have beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
