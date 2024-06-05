Boosie Badazz Shuts Down Rumors Of Beef With Kodak Black And NBA Youngboy

Boosie shared his criteria for what constitutes beef.

Boosie Badazz's VladTV interviews have given quite a bit of insight into the veteran rapper. Their 13th interview featured a new revelation about rap beefs. Boosie is no stranger to starting conflict with fellow musicians. He's pretty outspoken in his opinions, even when they're quite controversial. That combined with his willingness to comment on just about anything going on in the world through his social media has gotten him in trouble more than once. But he clarified that it isn't elevating to full-on beef with some of his fellow rappers.

In particular, fans have long speculated that Boosie may have beef with Kodak Black. The two have shared many disagreements publicly over social media which occasionally elevated to some pretty direct comments they've made about each other. But in his newest interview, Boosie assists that there's no beef. His justification concludes that mentioning somebody a few times doesn't escalate things to a rap beef. He even admits to responding to Kodak on his song "Grateful" but claims that because it isn't all about Kodak, it isn't an actual diss track. Check out the full interview where he makes those comments below.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reflects On Experience With Stalker

Boosie Badazz Denies Beefing With Kodak Black

While on the subject of beefs he had another thing to clarify. He made sure to deny having any beef with NBA Youngboy. He gave a similar reason as he did with Kodak, claiming that while they've had their differences it hasn't escalated to the level of an actual rap beef. A few months ago Kodak Black collaborated with 6ix9ine on a new song. Boosie clearly took issue with the crossover. He took to social media to claim that that the collaboration alone proved that Kodak's career was on a downward spiral.