Being one of the realest rappers coming up in the game isn’t easy, but Kodak Black is up to the task. Since 2013, the Florida rapper has kept the streets well-fed and itching with combustive mixtapes like Project Baby and Institution. With a co-sign video from Drake in 2015, and an inked deal with Atlantic that same year, it looks like Kodak Black could be one of the next up to take the streets and the charts by the storm. That is if he can manage to stay out of prison. We have faith that the street prophet from Pompano Beach will make it work for himself for the sake of the music and that hard-earned skrilla.

Photo credit: John Parra/Getty Images