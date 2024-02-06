Boosie BadAzz Fires Back At Kodak Black Over Recent Diss

Boosie BadAzz has responded to Kodak Black’s recent diss on the single, “11AM in Malibu,” with a message on his Instagram page. Despite the diss, Boosie says he's still rooting for the Florida rapper to get back out of jail amid his ongoing incarceration.

"WHO BOOSIE THINK HE IS?" Boosie BadAzz captioned a clip of Kodak's track. "SOMEONE U WILL NEVER BE #facts YOU MUST BE STILL MAD ABOUT WHAT I SAID CAUSE YOU KEEP BRINGING MY NAME UP. @kodakblack U GOTTA BLAME YOURSELF. YOU GAVE YOUR CAREER A BLACK EYE. I DIDNT DO IT YOU DID IT. U POSE TO BE FOCUS ON GETTING BACK OUT HERE WITH YOUR FAMILY N GETTING HELP !! I WISH U THE BEST N I WISH U FREEDOM #NEWALBUM 2/9."

Read More: Kodak Black Disses Boosie Badazz On New Song, "11AM In Malibu"

Boosie BadAzz Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Lil Boosie performs at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

As for the song itself, Kodak rhymed: "8 a.m. in Charlotte, but it was actually 11 in Malibu Canyon/Starting to understand that I’m a threat to these n****s and I was just playin’/ And I got longevity, and it’s been longevity/ And n****s been scared of me from ever since I remember, that’s what the streets tell me. I don’t even care about that sh*t, though, I’m tryna get rich, ho/ Who Boosie think he is? Who you n****s think you bein’?" Check out Boosie's response to the song below.

Boosie Responds To Kodak Black

Boosie has been feuding with Kodak since he teamed up with 6ix9ine on the song “Shaka Laka," something Boosie took issue with. After an exchange of shots on social media, Boosie dropped "Ungrateful," on which he dissed Kodak. Kodak is currently behind bars for the possession of Oxycodone. He has a court appearance scheduled later this month to attempt to land a revocation of his supervised release. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie BadAzz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Labels Kodak Black As "Kodak Thee Stallion" After Viral Performance Clip

[Via]