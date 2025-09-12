Kodak Black fans have been concerned about his alleged substance abuse issues for some time now, and his new "On The Radar" freestyle has certainly not helped. At one point in the freestyle, he mentions a "young n***a with a meth habit." This, unfortunately, has led some to believe that he could allegedly be abusing methamphetamine.

Fans in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section are weighing in, making it clear that they want the best for the Florida rapper. "He rode the beatttt 🔥 may he be prosperous and successful in his journey to heal," one Instagram user writes. "Him doing music again is him getting a little better next he’ll kick the habit 🙏🏾," someone else claims.

This isn't the first time Kodak has sparked concern among fans recently. Earlier this week, he went live on Instagram while driving around, drinking what many thought could allegedly be lean. His attorney Bradford Cohen later insisted that this was simply a stunt, and that his client was actually drinking juice.

Kodak Black Boosie Badazz Beef

Boosie Badazz even brought up Kodak's rumored substance abuse issues when they went back and forth on social media this week. Their beef was reignited when Kodak called the Louisiana rapper out, suggesting he wasn't holding Young Thug accountable amid snitching allegations.

"KODAK believe me when it's time to speak on a situation im go speak but it's Business!!" Boosie fired back at the time. "I GET A BAG to speak on these situations. N believe me Somebody coming with it. N you wrong I shouldn't have energy at all for this s**t with what I'm going through. U must be still mad bout my remarks about you. Let's that s**t go n admit you regret it now. Your career been down hill ever since. U f***ing over your legacy."