Kodak Black's Attorney Claims He Didn't Actually Drink Lean While Driving

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Bradford Cohen claimed Kodak Black was just trolling fans here, which he's done a lot in the past. But some of them still aren't satisfied.

Kodak Black sadly still draws fan concern with his various social media antics, whether it's his livestreams and recordings of his erratic behavior or his rants and other statements. Most recently, he recorded himself allegedly drinking lean while driving, which caused his fanbase – and attorney – to speak out.

Reportedly, according to The Neighborhood Talk, a representative for Yak addressed this video in a statement to TMZ. His lawyer Bradford Cohen claims that this wasn't cough syrup in the video, but rather juice. He alleges that the Florida rapper simply trolled his fans online.

Sadly, this isn't Kodak Black's only serious accusation. While this situation refers to substance abuse and putting himself in danger, his former partner and one of the mothers of his children, Maranda Johnson, has accused him of domestic violence, abuse, and more alleged crimes. The former couple continues to fight out a nasty court battle.

Still, Kodak knows what kind of responses these videos and claims get on the Internet. So maybe he did just want to troll and downplay here. But there are many more serious matters to attend to.

Read More: Kodak Black's Ex Maranda Johnson Details Horrifying Alleged Abuse On Instagram Live

Kodak Black Boosie Beef

Beyond that, though, some other narratives include Kodak Black's rap beefs. One of them is with Boosie Badazz, who recently called him out on Twitter for insinuating he's being a hypocrite by not speaking out about the Young Thug drama.

"KODAK believe me when it's time to speak on a situation im go speak but it's Business!!" Boosie retorted. "I GET A BAG to speak on these situations. N believe me Somebody coming with it. N you wrong I shouldn't have energy at all for this s**t with what I'm going through. U must be still mad bout my remarks about you. Let's that s**t go n admit you regret it now. Your career been down hill ever since. U f***ing over your legacy."

Speaking of Young Thug, Kodak Black's also involved. Well, at least, Thug's boo Mariah The Scientist claimed he flirted with her while Thugger was still in jail, and nobody's responded to this at press time. We'll see if that changes in the near future.

Read More: Kodak Black’s Lawyer Reacts To Demand For $10.6M Default Judgment

