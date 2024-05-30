Kodak Black Has Cars Vandalized As His Second Baby Mama Goes After His First During Vicious Social Media Tirade

Kodak Black was having a good time just a couple of days ago as he was out and about with his first baby mama Jammiah Broomfield. Overall, the two are parents to Kodak's first child King Khalid Octave. As we reported, Kodak and his son looked like twins, and they were having lots of fun with one another. In fact, Kodak seemed to be more than happy alongside Broomfield, as they were posted up together on Instagram. However, it seems as though this outing has angered Kodak's other BM, Maranda Johnson.

While taking to social media, Johnson posted a photo of two of Kodak's cars with the windows smashed in. This subsequently came with a warning as Johnson wrote "Hoe yo shit next! Bitches better find them a bitch to play with.” She also claimed that she would be taking Kodak to court. “Fuck n***a you just played yourself. I’ll see you in court fuck n***a,” she wrote. The rant did not stop there, as she had some truly disparaging words for Jammiah.

Kodak Black In The Middle Of BM Drama

“You doing all that groupie shit and still don’t got shit," Johnson wrote. "Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You dead beat ass bitch. You so proud to get fucked and sent home. How you a side bitch to yo own bd??” For those who may not know, Kodak and Johnson have two children together. In fact, Johnson recently gave birth to Kodak's fourth child. Having said that, a very serious conversation between these two is in order. Hopefully, they can settle their differences in a respectful and mutually-beneficial manner.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Maranda Johnson is overreacting to the situation? How do you think Kodak can resolve the situation so it doesn't escalate like this in the future?

