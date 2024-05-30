Kodak Black Has Cars Vandalized As His Second Baby Mama Goes After His First During Vicious Social Media Tirade

BYAlexander Cole266 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Kodak was having a nice time with family just a couple of days ago.

Kodak Black was having a good time just a couple of days ago as he was out and about with his first baby mama Jammiah Broomfield. Overall, the two are parents to Kodak's first child King Khalid Octave. As we reported, Kodak and his son looked like twins, and they were having lots of fun with one another. In fact, Kodak seemed to be more than happy alongside Broomfield, as they were posted up together on Instagram. However, it seems as though this outing has angered Kodak's other BM, Maranda Johnson.

While taking to social media, Johnson posted a photo of two of Kodak's cars with the windows smashed in. This subsequently came with a warning as Johnson wrote "Hoe yo shit next! Bitches better find them a bitch to play with.” She also claimed that she would be taking Kodak to court. “Fuck n***a you just played yourself. I’ll see you in court fuck n***a,” she wrote. The rant did not stop there, as she had some truly disparaging words for Jammiah.

Read More: Kodak Black's Attorney Labels Diddy's Alleged Assault Video A "Leak," Theorizes More Trouble Coming His Way

Kodak Black In The Middle Of BM Drama

“You doing all that groupie shit and still don’t got shit," Johnson wrote. "Everything he buy King you sell it to buy drugs. You dead beat ass bitch. You so proud to get fucked and sent home. How you a side bitch to yo own bd??” For those who may not know, Kodak and Johnson have two children together. In fact, Johnson recently gave birth to Kodak's fourth child. Having said that, a very serious conversation between these two is in order. Hopefully, they can settle their differences in a respectful and mutually-beneficial manner.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Maranda Johnson is overreacting to the situation? How do you think Kodak can resolve the situation so it doesn't escalate like this in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kodak Black's Lawyer, Bradford Cohen, Divulges On Their Unique Relationship

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
kodak black kidsMusicKodak Black Kids: How Many Does He Have & Who Are His Baby Mommas?8.3K
kodak blackMusicKodak Black Delivers Fourth Child, Welcomes Baby With Maranda Johnson 12.9K
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day ThreeMusicKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison Release2.9K
John Parra/Getty ImagesMusicKodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report8.6K