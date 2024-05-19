Kodak Black’s Attorney Labels Diddy's Alleged Assault Video A "Leak," Theorizes More Trouble Coming His Way

"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Kodak Black’s lawyer has weighed in on the legal situation.

Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, weighed in on the legal implications of the new video of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles from 2016. He theorized that CNN, which published the footage, didn't "obtain" it and instead it was leaked. In turn, Cohen thinks there's bigger legal trouble headed the Bad Boy mogul's way.

“Anyone who thinks CNN ‘obtained’ the video is a sucker,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “This was a leak, and to me, it telegraphs the fact he’s about to be charged in a bigger case. This way, if Cassie is the star witness, they can rely on the fact she was essentially under his control. By the way, that is why this case should have been settled way before the lawsuit was filed.” In a comment on the post, he added: “One other observation is there is a reason he hasn’t left the country or flew anywhere the past month. My belief is they would arrest in a criminal complaint if he flew anywhere.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop"

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Cohen isn't the only one with theories as to the reasoning behind the release of the video. 50 Cent made a similar remark while sharing the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office's statement on the video on Instagram. The department revealed that, due to the statute of limitations on assault, Diddy won't be facing any charges regarding the incident.

Bradford Cohen Weighs In On Diddy's Video

Cassie previously referenced suffering abuse at the hands of Diddy in a lawsuit from November of last year; however, the two sides agreed on a settlement almost immediately. Diddy has denied all of the allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

