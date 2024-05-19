Cassie Had Visible Bruises During Film Premiere Days After Diddy's Alleged Hotel Attack: Report

Cassie appeared to have bruises on her body just after the alleged incident.

Cassie appeared to attend the premiere of the film, The Perfect Match, with visible bruises on her body following and alleged altercation with Diddy just days before, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet cites pictures from the red carpet, in which a small bruise is visible on her shoulder. The report comes after CNN shared security footage of the Bad Boy mogul appearing to assault Cassie in a hotel before the 2016 premiere.

Cassie previously referenced an incident at the hotel in question in her lawsuit against Diddy from last November. Within a day of filing the complaint, she and Diddy settled the case. Afterward, several other alleged victims came forward with lawsuits of their own against Diddy.

Cassie & Diddy Attend "The Perfect Match" Premiere

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 07: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Diddy will not face criminal charges over the video. While they labeled the clip "disturbing and difficult to watch," they noted that the statute of limitations has long-since passed. The office explained: "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

Diddy has denied the allegations against him for months but hasn't spoken out since CNN published the latest video. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cassie and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

