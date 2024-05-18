Cassie Allegedly Hides From Diddy Under Blanket In Resurfaced Footage

BYCaroline Fisher427 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ringside At "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" Presented By SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV
ringside At "Mayweather VS Pacquiao" presented by SHOWTIME PPV And HBO PPV at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 2, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More footage of Diddy is making its rounds online.

Yesterday (May 17), CNN released exclusively obtained footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder seemingly kicks her multiple times, later attempting to drag her back to their room. The disturbing footage is now making its rounds online, and unsurprisingly, many think it's the smoking gun the public needed to make up their minds about the mogul.

For those who don't recall, Cassie sued Diddy late last year, accusing him of sexual assault, domestic violence, and more. The footage appears to corroborate some of her allegations, though the suit was settled almost immediately after she filed. The now-viral footage of Diddy and Cassie's hotel incident may not be the only evidence out there pointing to his alleged abuse, however.

Read More: Candace Owens Supports Kanye West Theory About Protecting Diddy

More Disturbing Diddy Footage Surfaces

In a resurfaced clip circulating on social media, Diddy shouts at someone hiding under a blanket, who many speculate could be Cassie. It's unconfirmed whether or not she's the individual under the blanket, though commenters find the clip unnerving, regardless of who it may be. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly when the footage was originally posted online, but it's included in posts as far back as 2019.

Diddy has yet to address the footage that surfaced yesterday, though Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor promptly issued a statement. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” he said via email. What do you think of the newly surfaced footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016? What about this resurfaced clip of her allegedly hiding from him under a blanket? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Perez Hilton Claims Diddy Paid Hotel $50K To Withhold Assault Footage

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage10.0K
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenMusicDiddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera11.5K
Wellness Your Way Festival Cincinnati - Day 2MusicPerez Hilton Claims Diddy Paid Hotel $50K To Withhold Assault Footage950
Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid"MusicDiddy Has A Tape Of Woman Being Murdered, Jaguar Wright Alleges In Resurfaced Interview13.2K