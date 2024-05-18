Cassie Allegedly Hides From Diddy Under Blanket In Resurfaced Footage

Yesterday (May 17), CNN released exclusively obtained footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder seemingly kicks her multiple times, later attempting to drag her back to their room. The disturbing footage is now making its rounds online, and unsurprisingly, many think it's the smoking gun the public needed to make up their minds about the mogul.

For those who don't recall, Cassie sued Diddy late last year, accusing him of sexual assault, domestic violence, and more. The footage appears to corroborate some of her allegations, though the suit was settled almost immediately after she filed. The now-viral footage of Diddy and Cassie's hotel incident may not be the only evidence out there pointing to his alleged abuse, however.

In a resurfaced clip circulating on social media, Diddy shouts at someone hiding under a blanket, who many speculate could be Cassie. It's unconfirmed whether or not she's the individual under the blanket, though commenters find the clip unnerving, regardless of who it may be. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly when the footage was originally posted online, but it's included in posts as far back as 2019.

Diddy has yet to address the footage that surfaced yesterday, though Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor promptly issued a statement. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light,” he said via email. What do you think of the newly surfaced footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016? What about this resurfaced clip of her allegedly hiding from him under a blanket? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

