Diddy & Cassie Footage Is "Disturbing," Los Angeles D.A. Remarks In Statement

Diddy is in hotter waters than ever on the Internet thanks to an alleged video of him supposedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Moreover, this clip is quite the disturbing one, and spread virally online due to the scandalous nature of his numerous sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations, whose claims also include more abhorrent behavior. However, it seems like this might not result in the immediate legal action that some users probably expected. Furthermore, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office issued a statement on Friday (May 17) on the matter, explaining the situation.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the L.A. D.A.'s Office remarked of Diddy. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

Read More: Who Is Kola Boof? Kim Porter’s Alleged Friend Who Called Out Diddy

As such, it seems like -– at least, in this legal capacity -– there will be no immediate repercussion or pressed charges against Diddy. Of course, that could change quickly, especially if Cassie's lawsuit within the statute of limitations also included a police report. But that's an unclear detail, and it failed to change any sort of indignant reception or reaction to this alleged footage. Folks are going quite wild over it online, and for good reason given its intensity.

Meanwhile, there are other celebrities and pop culture figures that chimed into the debacle to either defend Cassie or protect Diddy. But this alleged video definitely ruined him in many's eyes after what was already a staggeringly disturbing process for most. We'll see what else comes of it in the near future, if anything at all. Hopefully whatever we see next outlines a clear path of action, and for the alleged victims' sake, folks can get to the bottom of the truth as soon as possible.

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Claims To Have More Diddy Stories After Footage Surfaces