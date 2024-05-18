Perez Hilton Claims Diddy Paid Hotel $50K To Withhold Assault Footage

The revelations keep rolling in. The May 17 news cycle has been dominated by the CNN video of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The music mogul punches and kicks the singer is security footage that dates back to March 2016. Some fans are relieved that damning evidence against Diddy has finally been released, while others have questioned why it took nearly a decade to see the light of day. Perez Hilton claims to have information on this very valid question.

Hilton got on Instagram Live to address the Diddy footage, and shed light on why the public had never seen it before. "According to Cassie," the celebrity blogger stated. "In the lawsuit that she filed last year against Diddy, she claims that Diddy paid the hotel to get that footage. He gave them $50K and problem solved. He was in possession of that footage." Perez Hilton stated that the footage was confiscated by the government during the raid on Diddy's homes in March 2024. It then made its way to CNN.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Claims To Have More Diddy Stories After Footage Surfaces

Perez Hilton Holds The Hotel Staff Responsible

"What I believe happened was, in the recent raid of Diddy's multiple properties, the government came into possession of that and somebody there leaked it," Hilton added. The blogger went on to attack the people who helped to cover up Diddy's crime. "Everybody at that hotel in Los Angeles should be held criminally responsible for this," he asserted. "They had an obligation to report a crime and they didn't. Shame on them."

IHG Hotels, the chain Diddy and Cassie were staying at during the altercation, issued a statement. They told People Magazine that were not aware of what transpired with the Los Angeles staff. "This hotel is no longer under IHG management," the statement read. "And we do not have any access to prior incident records or footage."

Cassie's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, also spoke to the outlet. He praised his client's courage, and hoped it would lead to her seeing justice served. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," he noted.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Claims Diddy's Career Is Over After Assault Footage

[via]