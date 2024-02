Cassie’s career began after meeting Ryan Leslie at the age of 16. The record producer signed her to his record label and they put out the smash hit “Me & U.” After hearing the song in a club, Diddy wanted in on Cassie. The rap mogul partnered his Bad Boy Records with Leslie’s NextSelection label and the two released Cassie's self titled debut album. The singer/model has since worked with numerous artists including Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Akon, Lil Wayne, and more.