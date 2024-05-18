Stephen A Smith Claims Diddy's Career Is Over After Assault Footage

The Diddy bombshell has taken over popular culture. Celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to voice their disgust over the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. Other executives like Wack 100 have warned Diddy that he's going to get what's coming to him. Artists who worked under the Bad Boy mogul, like Aubrey O'Day, suggest that there are more horror stories to be revealed. Then there are the Stephen A Smiths of the world, who plainly state that Diddy's career is done for.

Stephen A Smith addressed the Diddy footage on the May 17 taping of his show. He did not mince words. As far as he's concerned, it's a wrap. "I declare, right here," he explained. "Over these digital airwaves of YouTube, that the career of Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, as we know it, it's over." Smith believes that the new footage that has surfaced is so damning that no amount of rehabilitation or rebranding can bring Diddy back. "This sh*t is over," he elaborated. "It's over in the worst possible way... One of the worst possible ways you can imagine."

Stephen A Smith Compared Diddy To NFL Star Ray Rice

Stephen A Smith recounted the footage that was exclusively obtained by CNN, and the public outcry that has resulted. He then compared Diddy to the harrowing case of NFL star Ray Rice. "Remember Ray Rice? Remember what happened," he asked the viewers. "Late 2014 when his girl was in the elevator and she either shoved him or hit him and then he check-left-hooked her? And hit her, and knocked her face into the bar inside the elevator? She hit her head to it and then she laid on the floor, unconscious? In the elevator, straight up, knocked out." Smith then asserted that the Diddy footage is "worse."

Smith's opinion walks back previous comments he made about Diddy. During a March interview, the sports commentator claimed that Diddy would have an easier time mounting a comeback than Kanye West, who had been disgraced over numerous antisemitic remarks. He did, however, note that he did not have all the facts on the Diddy allegations. "If they charge him with something," he qualified. "We can't think like that. That's a different ballgame." Well, due to the footage, it is now a different ballgame.

