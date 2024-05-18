Slim Thug Apologizes To Cassie For Publicly Defended Diddy

Slim Thug made headlines for the wrong reason in November 2023. The veteran rapper posted a video to his Instagram in which he cast doubt on the accusations against Diddy. He theorized Cassie, who had just filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, was doing so without having legitimate grips. The internet criticized Thug, and felt like he was being insensitive to the victim of someone who had already been overpowered by Diddy's connections.

Slim Thug went as far as to compare Diddy to Bill Cosby, in terms of innocence. The comparison is not flattering, but the rapper ran with it. "Bill Cosby is not guilty of all that sh*t," he wrote in his post. "They were getting high with him. Having fun with him, turning up with him. When they went broke, they tryna do all this extra sh*t." Cassie was somebody that Thug put in the "extra sh*t" camp. Thug doubled down on his statements when the critiques filled his comment section, but he has since changed his tune. The footage that was released on May 17 changed his mind, along with the rest of the world.

Read More: Slim Thug Calls For Exclusive Black Ownership of Black Music

Slim Thug Admitted To Being On "Wrong Side" Of Time

The footage, which was aired on CNN, shows Diddy violently assaulting Cassie as she waits for a hotel elevator. It's highly disturbing, and serves as proof for all of the claims that the singer previously made against Diddy.

The footage was so damning that Slim Thug felt the need to issue an apology to Cassie via Instagram. "Damn Diddy I tried to ride with the Blk man who had no charges yet but I can’t stand behind this," he explained. "I’ll take this L. But I still will ride with my ppl until I see some sort of proof I don’t believe in blogs or civil suits." The rapper then addressed Cassie directly. "Apologies to Cassie and whoever else was on the right side this time," he added.

Slim Thug's opinion of Diddy has understandably shifted after seeing the CNN footage. Thug previously criticized those who were championing Diddy's downfall. "He thought that we would ride or die for him. He thought that the world of Hip-Hop would stay down," the rapper posited back in March. “This dude is on the list of the worst people in the world right now without no criminal charges." We at least have to give it to Slim Thug for admitting he was wrong in this instance.

Read More: Perez Hilton Claims Diddy Paid Hotel $50K To Withhold Assault Footage