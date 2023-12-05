Slim Thug Calls For Exclusive Black Ownership of Black Music

In a recent Instagram Live session, Houston rapper Slim Thug stirred up controversy with bold statements. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the hip-hop industry. The artist discussed a contentious topic, asserting that Jewish people should not be owners of Black music. “Jewish people should own Drake — Drake is Jewish," he said. "Jewish people should own Jewish music,” he said. “I don’t like that Jewish people own Black music, I don’t want Jewish people who are not a part of the culture to own the culture. I want only Black people to own Black music." He went on to elaborate on his stance, advocating for exclusive Black ownership of Black music and urging a shift away from non-Black individuals holding the reins of the culture.

The rapper expressed a desire to reclaim control over the industry. He emphasized that only those who are deeply ingrained in the culture should be its custodians. "We need to take the culture back, he continued. "While these Black people broke, we need to own our music." Slim Thug passionately declared. Slim Thug's perspective, however, doesn't stop at Black music. He expanded his argument to include other racial and ethnic categories. "It should be that for every race. If you Jewish, you should own Jewish music. If you white, you should own white music, country music," he asserted. The rapper believes that this approach is not discriminatory but rather a call for equality in ownership across different musical genres.

Slim Thug Defends His Stance

While Slim Thug didn't call out specific individuals, he expressed support for Dame Dash, a figure known for his confrontations with non-Black music executives during his tenure at Roc-A-Fella Records. Thug commended Dash for standing up against what he perceives as "culture vultures" in the industry. "We don’t want people culture vulturing us," he says. "We going at all the culture vultures. That’s why tried to push Dame Dash to the side. Dame Dash was right — he was standing on business."

The rapper's perspective supports his call for ownership rights among ethnic groups. This undoubtedly sparks a discussion around cultural appropriation and representation. In fact, Slim Thug's remarks add fuel to the ongoing debate about who should hold the keys to the kingdom of Black music. This isn't the first time Thug has called out the topic of race. In fact, he went on a rant just last month about DJ Vlad and accused him of being a culture vulture. Let us know your thoughts on HNHH!

