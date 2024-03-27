Diddy’s House Raid Leaves Slim Thug Worried About “Losing Another Billionaire Over Allegations”

Slim Thug is concerned about seeing another billionaire lose their fortune over allegations of misconduct after federal agents raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday. Thug explained his take on the matter and proclaimed that the Bad Boy mogul is "innocent until proven guilty" in a video on Instagram.

“I don’t want to see a Black man who came so far, almost to a billion dollars, fall down. That’s our inspiration,” Slim Thug stated. “We losing another billionaire over allegations at this point. Still aint no criminal charges.” He added that it's been most disappointing seeing people in the industry turn their backs on him. “He thought that we would ride or die for him. He thought that the world of Hip-Hop would stay down,” he said. “This dude is on the list of the worst people in the world right now without no criminal charges.”

Law Enforcement Arrives At Diddy's Los Angeles Property

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: View of law enforcement agents and vehicles outside Diddy's Beverly Hills estate are seen on March 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, addressed the raids in a statement on Tuesday, describing them as a "gross overuse of military-level force." "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he said. Diddy wasn't at the properties at the time of the raids and instead was reportedly flying from California to the Caribbean.

Slim Thug Comes To Diddy's Defense

Check out Slim Thug's thoughts on the situation involving Diddy above. He isn't the only artist to speak out in support of Diddy after Monday's incident. Tyrese also shared a post for him on Instagram. Be on the lookout for further updates on Slim Thug and the investigation into Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

