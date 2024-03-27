Tyrese Voices Support For Diddy Following House Raids, Recalls "The Most Legendary Parties"

Tyrese spoke out in support of Diddy on Instagram, on Tuesday, a day after federal agents raided the Bad Boy mogul's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. While he says he doesn't condone the things of which Diddy is accused, he still stands by him.

"What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the award shows the studio sessions the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life, and I also can’t act as if my high school backyard parties throughout south central LA wasn’t the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on slew of hit records," Tyrese began. "I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged but what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this mean to me and all of us, and what he has done for the community of music and culture."

Read More: Diddy Home Raid: Man Claiming To Be Mogul's Neighbor Makes Outlandish Accusation

Tyrese & Diddy Attend "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Premiere After Party

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Tyrese Gibson and Mario Winans toast to Sean "Diddy." Combs and the world premiere of Can't Stop Won't. Stop at the official after party powered by CIROC. Vodka and Deleon Vodka at a private residence on June 21, 2017 in L.A. California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He continued: "I’m the only one crazy enough to jump out there and say what most of you want to say but you don’t have the balls to do so because it’s very normal for people to be going through a rough patch and we all sit back and make a mockery of it but I’m not gonna do that i’m praying for Diddy his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that’s in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard. I love this brother he’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you Diddy. If you ever need to call me and just need a listening here I’m right here bro."

Tyrese Speaks Up For Diddy

Tyrese isn't the only celebrity to back Diddy in recent weeks. Floyd Mayweather, Slim Thug, and more have all said they're reserving judgment on the disgraced industry veteran. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To "No Diddy," Shares Throwback With Eminem & Dr. Dre

[Via]