Yung Miami Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine For Diddy In Lil Rod Lawsuit

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones has accused Yung Miami of trafficking a drug known as “tuci" for Diddy in new legal documents related to his lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul. He made the accusation while discussing Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival in Virginia, according to AllHipHop. Diddy was reportedly unhappy with the cocaine he had access to at the event and had his alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul, fetch the drug described as "pink cocaine."

Paul apparently realized he had forgotten to bring the drug and tasked the City Girls rapper with transporting it from Miami to Virginia on Diddy’s private jet. Rod also notes members of Diddy's team securing several other drugs for him including ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, and more. Police arrested Paul at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for cocaine and marijuana possession on Monday, amid the ongoing investigation into Diddy. They did not link the drugs to Diddy.

Yung Miami & Diddy Perform At The MTV Video Music Awards

Yung Miami and Diddy perform onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music. Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Authorities also raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami on the same day while he traveled on his private jet from California to the Caribbean. His sons, Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs, were at the L.A. home and seen in handcuffs during the incident. When fans asked Yung Miami where she was on Twitter, she answered: "Right here what's up?" Diddy previously denied numerous allegations against him in December.

Yung Miami Speaks Out

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yung Miami and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

