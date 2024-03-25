Yung Miami Updates Fans On Where She Is Amid Diddy House Raids

Things have gone from bad to worse for Diddy recently. After dealing with months of lawsuits alleging sexual assaults and a variety of bad behavior, shocking news broke today. His homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the federal government earlier today. There's still a lot of details that aren't known like where the rap mogul himself is currently living or is he was present for either raid. But fans online were also curious on the whereabouts of another person, Yung Miami.

Miami and Diddy have been dating since last year but she's been very quiet on all of the allegations leveled against him. He was even edited out of a reality TV show about the City Girls rapper earlier this year. In her newest update to fans she's once again keeping it brief. After a fan on Twitter asked where she was at, she responded "Right here what's up?" That sparked a myriad replies from fans trying to get some more thoughts on the situation from her. But as you'd expect she's kept things pretty close to the chest. Check out her newest tweet referencing the situation below.

Read More: Yung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams

Yung Miami Seems To Be Doing Alright

Diddy popped up earlier this month backstage at another controversial rapper's event. Kanye West brought his "Vultures" experience with Ty Dolla $ign to Rolling Loud Los Angeles. It was a celebrity-packed event and Diddy was backstage with his daughters. While the raids currently being executed against his homes have to do with sex trafficking allegations, there are also at least two still outstanding lawsuits against him.

One of which is producer Lil Rod's where some of the most viral claims of the mogul having sexual interactions with fellow male musicians have emerged. Another is the even bulkier $30 million lawsuit brought by Rodney Jones. What do you think of Yung Miami responding to a fan on Twitter while two of Diddy's homes were being raided by the feds? Do you think she should be speaking up more amid some of the allegations against her boyfriend? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy & Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline

[Via]