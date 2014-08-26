Ty Dolla $ign was best known for YG's "Toot It and Boot It," which he wrote and produced for Def Jam, however, more recently he's become a hip-hop star in his own right. Being the son of a musician, Ty Dolla $ign learned many instruments growing up including bass guitar, drums, keyboards and even the MPC. Ty signed with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang in the summer of 2013, and went on to release the successful "Beach House 2" mixtape. He'll be following that up with his "Beach House EP" on January 21st 2014. The singer's recent work with DJ Mustard is what really put the spotlight on him, specifically the track "Paranoid," which first appeared on Mustard's mixtape "Ketchup," but is now an official single.

Photo credit: HNHH