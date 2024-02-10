Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Drop "Vultures 1" Amid Tons Of Controversy

Vultures 1 is finally in fans' grasp. After months and months of pushback and tweaks, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have just dropped their eagerly-awaited collaborative album. Once thought to be a singular project, is now three volumes. This was announced back in late January with releases dates of February 9, March 8, and April 5. Many were expecting the first entry to drop on Friday. However, this is Kanye West we are talking about.

Naturally, fans were upset but not surprised by this. But, the reason for this was due to those reworks we mentioned. After the Chicago listening party, Ye and Ty made some last minute adjustments before the New York showcase hence the Saturday release date. This has all caused an uproar, particularly with Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne. Sampling clearing has been another big issue with Vultures as a whole, not just this first installment. However, Kanye removed the once-believed "War Pigs" sample from "Carnival" featuring Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid.

Listen To Vultures 1 By Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

The actual sample was from "Iron Man," according to Rolling Stone. If all of this turmoil was not enough, Spotify listeners are really having a rough go of it right now. Vultures 1 is out on Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, but not arguably the biggest of them all. As you can see above, it is becoming a trend on X (formerly Twitter) as people are hilariously poking fun at the users of the streaming giant. There is no true reason as to why it is not there yet, but hopefully it will be up later today. There is still so much to come from HNHH about Vultures 1, so be sure to stick around.

Vultures 1 Tracklist:

Stars Keys to My Life (feat. India Love) Paid Talking (feat. North West) Back to Me (feat. Freddie Gibbs) Hoodrat Do It (feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG) Paperwork (feat. Quavo) Burn Fuk Sumn (feat. Playboi Carti & Travis Scott) Vultures (feat. Bump J & Lil Durk) Carnival (feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid) Beg Forgiveness (feat. Chris Brown) Good (Don't Lie) Problematic King

