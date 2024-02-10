Kanye West Revisits Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Halloween Costumes After Uncleared Sample Roast

Yesterday, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign hosted a listening party in Chicago for their upcoming album, Vultures. While attendees were glad to get a taste of what's to come ahead of the release, not everybody was pleased. Earlier today, Ozzy Osbourne slammed Ye on Twitter/X, claiming that he used his sample when he explicitly told him he didn't have permission.

"[He] WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," Ozzy explained. Shortly after Ozzy's post, his wife Sharon jumped into the debacle, similarly blasting Ye for his use of the sample. "Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time," she told TMZ, also calling him a "pig" who "represents hate."

Kanye West Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne Calling Him Out

Clearly, neither of them was thrilled to be associated with Kanye, or so it seems. In response to their comments, Ye recently took to social media to remind fans of their 2023 Halloween costumes. Ozzy dressed up as Kanye while Sharon dressed up as his wife, Bianca Censori. He posted a screenshot of a text conversation with an unknown individual, which included of photo of Ozzy and Sharon in their costumes. "He obviously has a celebrity handler who's on his account," the unknown person wrote.

Ye then reposted a fan's Tweet about DJ Roca's response to being sampled by him, seeming to imply that Ozzy should be grateful. Some fans think he and Sharon's costumes suggest that they were fans of Ye, at least at some point. Others argue that they simply "think he’s ridiculous." What do you think of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne putting Kanye West on blast for using a sample without permission? What about Ye responding by posting a photo of their Halloween costumes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

