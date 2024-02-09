Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Kanye West For Playing Uncleared Sample During "Vultures" Show

Overnight, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign hosted a listening party for their new album Vultures in Chicago. The party was streamed online but ended up plagued by many of the issues that have often followed West's poorly planned last minute outings in the past. From the late start and the stream cutting out among other technical difficulties to the reception of the music played feeling pretty lukewarm from even the most diehard Kanye fans, it was a bit of a messy night.

Now Kanye is catching heat from Ozzy Osbourne, frontman of legendary metal band Black Sabbath. Oz took to Twitter with a long post explaining his grievance over an uncleared sample. "@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!" his tweet reads. Check out the fan reaction to the post below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West

Many fans were hoping that the Vultures album would be released onto streaming following the listening party. When it ultimately didn't drop fans sought out an explanation. One of the rumors going around was that they were having trouble clearing samples used on the album. While it's not officially confirmed by West himself, Ozzy's tweet certainly lends credence to that theory.

Another piece of Kanye West media that doesn't appear to be coming out any time soon is his interview with Bill Maher. The HBO host claimed that he recorded an entire two hour interview with the controversial rapper recently. But he also confirmed that he decided not to air it, even in an edited down version. What do you think of Ozzy Osbourne calling out Kanye West for using a sample that he was denied clearance for? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

[Via]