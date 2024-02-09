Kanye West Stream Shut Off After "Antisemite" Bar

Last night, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign played their new album Vultures for fans at a listening event in Chicago. The album has already gone through quite a journey since first being announced last year. Numerous announced release dates have come and gone with no album dropping. That was until last month when West announced that the record was now coming out in three separate volumes. The first was due to drop at the end of a listening event for the album overnight.

The listening event was attended by quite a few people in person but also watched by thousands more online. It was there where fans debated the reasoning behind why the stream eventually cut off. As TMZ reports, the stream changed to black only moments after West delivered a bar where he self-identifies as numerous things, including an antisemite. But fans online disagreed and cited a different reason for the stream cutting out. Many claim that it was due to a curfew imposed on the actual listening party and that it just ran too late. Check out the clip of the livestream cutting out below.

Kanye West "Vultures" Livestream Cuts Out

Fans weren't just upset about the stream cutting out though. Many were anticipating that the album would be made widely available on streaming services following the listening party. But as it wrapped up that didn't appear to be the case. The album is still currently not released with no acknowledgement from Kanye's camp about when it might be arriving.

in another clip from the stream, West compares himself to some questionable figures across a series of bars. Included in the mix is R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and perhaps most notably, Diddy. West appears to see flashes of himself in the controversial legacies of all three. What do you think is the actual reason Kanye's Vultures livestream cut out? Do you think he's planning on actually dropping the album any time soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

