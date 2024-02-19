vultures
- MusicTy Dolla Sign Reacts To "Vultures" Keeping No. 1 Spot For Another WeekAlthough a lot of hype around this collaborative series is around Ye, let's not forget who really carried this album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti's New Mask For "VULTURES 1" Paris Listening Party Draws Slipknot ComparisonsDid he represent the rock genre well? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Performs "N****s In Paris" At "Vultures" Concert In ParisKanye West performed one of his biggest "Watch The Throne" tracks at the event.By Cole Blake
- Music"Vultures" Beats Yeat's "2093" For No. 1, Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Get Second Week On TopThis was an incredibly tight race, and although Yeat fans might be disappointed, this is still an incredible achievement for all artists here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "GOOD (DON'T DIE)" Back On Spotify After Sample IssuesThe Donna Summer-sampling cut was removed due to clearance issues, and the odd cover art on it now suggests it's still struggling.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJPEGMAFIA Blasts Freddie Gibbs, He Responds UnbotheredPeggy unleashed a scathing Twitter rant against the Indiana MC, and the two "Vultures" collaborators are causing a fan divide.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Ran Up On By Fan During "Vultures" Listening Party, Ty Dolla Sign Springs Into ActionTy Dolla Sign has good reflexes.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBianca Censori Debuts Bold Hairstyle And Films Kanye West Adoringly At "Vultures" Listening Event In ItalyBianca Censori was a proud wife on Thursday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoe Budden Thinks Kanye West Fumbled On "Vultures" Despite Other PraisesOn the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," he shared his thoughts on the album's overall quality... excluding Ye.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West's "Vultures" Hits Massive Earnings Milestone Despite Being An Independent ReleaseYe and Ty Dolla’s independent release could earn them more money in the long run than some of their biggest albums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Kanye West's Name Drop In Upcoming "Vultures" AlbumGunn was enthusiastic about the mention.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNorth West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard, Kim Kardashian Reacts"TALKING" debuts at number 30 on the Hot 100 chart. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Declares Himself The GOAT In Unique FashionKanye West is still filled with confidence.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Tjay Thinks Him & Kanye West Should Collab On "VULTURES," Talks Avoiding Cancel CultureWould these two sound good on a track together? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number OneThis is Ty's first-ever number one album, whereas this marks the Chicago rapper's eleventh project atop the Billboard 200.By Gabriel Bras Nevares