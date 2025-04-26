Kanye West Drops “Vulture 3” Update, It’s Not Coming Because Of Ty Dolla $ign

Kanye West’s recent comments claims the cancellation of Vultures 3 is because Ty Dolla $ign is no longer speaking to the mogul.

Originally scheduled for release in April 2024, the album has suffered multiple setbacks, each compounding public anticipation. Kanye West implied that Ty Dolla $ign’s involvement contributed directly to the latest postponement.

One major flashpoint came when Ty Dolla $ign was abruptly dropped from the Coachella 2024 lineup. Reports indicated that organizers distanced themselves due to Ty’s association with West, whose past antisemitic remarks remain a source of controversy. The fallout not only limited Ty’s performance opportunities but also placed additional strain on their collaboration at a pivotal moment.

Legal troubles have further complicated the album’s journey. The estate of the late Donna Summer filed a lawsuit against both West and Ty Dolla $ign, accusing them of unlawfully sampling her classic track “I Feel Love” in their song “Good (Don’t Die).” These allegations forced revisions and almost certainly contributed to further delays, as legal proceedings unfolded behind the scenes.

Kanye West Vultures 3

Despite mounting obstacles, Ty Dolla $ign has repeatedly emphasized that Vultures 3 remains on the way. During an appearance at Paris Fashion Week in January 2025, he reaffirmed the album’s progress, declaring, “Vultures 3 on the way.”

His statement underscored a commitment to seeing the project through, even as external pressures mounted. Ty’s optimism extended beyond timing; he promised the album would “rip heads off,” signaling a project that aims to leave a profound impact.

West’s framing of Ty Dolla $ign as a source of delay paints only part of the picture. The challenges surrounding Vultures 3 are layered, shaped by public controversy, industry resistance, legal entanglements, and creative recalibration.

Blame does not rest solely with one collaborator. Rather, a perfect storm of circumstances has stalled the once-ambitious rollout.

Nevertheless, both artists have shown a consistent dedication to the album’s completion. Their joint vision for Vultures 3 appears undeterred by industry setbacks or legal disputes.

As West and Ty Dolla $ign push forward, fans remain eager for a project that continues to be shrouded in both controversy and high expectations.

While the road to release has proven treacherous, the collaborative spirit behind Vultures 3 persists. Whether the final product can match its tumultuous build-up remains one of hip-hop’s most compelling questions of the year.