Ty Dolla Sign Promises Fans That "VULTURES 3" With Kanye West Is On The Way... Again

We'll believe it when we see it, Ty.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign fans are not so patiently waiting for the conclusion to their VULTURES collaborative album trilogy. That's because the first two albums were divisive, to say the least. Also, Ye has another solo album on the way (allegedly), so this will probably cut into this third team-up. But Ty wants to assure fans that they didn't forget about this promise, as he recently shared in a social media clip that their follow-up is still on the way. "Oh, that's my brother right there, man," he said of the Chicago artist. "You know. VULTURES 3 on the way, Bully on the way, and my new album Tycoon on the way. Let's go."

Furthermore, Ty Dolla $ign fans will be very excited to hear that he has a solo album coming soon, although their attention might rest on what Kanye West is up to right now. Regardless, the VULTURES series garnered a lot of fans and even more haters, plus a couple of legal issues for the duo. With that in mind, there's a lot of pressure and lack of faith in this release, but as with most things Yeezy-related, that can all change in the course of mere minutes.

Ty Dolla Sign On VULTURES 3

But Ty Dolla $ign's flowers deserve to find space in the media beyond this VULTURES project, something that Leon Thomas recently offered on The Breakfast Club. "And, you know, working with Ty Dolla $ign was a really smart move," he remarked of the man who put him on in the music industry. "Not only because he's just an amazing artist, but because it was just nice to have a mentor who had done it already. So he's just kind of like, 'Yo, try this, make sure the look has this,' you know? Even when it came to the music, like, 'Here's how you really format an album.' I'm definitely doing a lot of studying. You know, shout out to Ty Dolla $ign, for sure. He definitely, you know, saw something in me that a lot of label executives were not sure about, and it's cool to see it developing."

Meanwhile, with a lot of excitement around Kanye West's next moves, fans hope that he gives Ty Dolla $ign more of this creative resurgence that some die-hards identified. All we hope for is that, if VULTURES 3 really does come out, it earns its merits and visibility.

