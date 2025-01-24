Kai Cenat Announces Plans To Stream With Kanye West In Japan

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West attends Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
These two have an odd history.

Kai Cenat and Kanye West are an odd pairing. They are titans in their respective industry, and they have interacted multiple times in the past. Something always seems to get in the way of these two getting on a stream together. Until now. Kai Cenat got on stream Thursday night. He claimed that he will be traveling to Japan soon, with the intention of linking up with Kanye West. His enthusiasm was unmistakable. West is reportedly working on the album BULLY.

Fans in Kai Cenat's chat expressed doubt over a Kanye West collaboration. The stream was not thrown off, and maintained that it is a very real possibility. "He's a very good, motherf*cking dude," Cenat stated. "I think he'll be open to the stream." Cenat doubled down on his Kanye West plans by telling viewers that he is almost certain it will happen. "If I had to say a percentage," he explained. "It's at like probably 90%. We been talking almost every day." Kai Cenat described West as "highly responsive," but admits that he is surprised by how well talks have gone.

Kanye West Reportedly Considers Cenat To Be "Family"

"Never would I thought I'd be able to say that," Cenat added. In a follow up post, the streamer revealed that he will be traveling to Japan to link up with Kanye West. "It looks like we have to go to Japan," Cenat explained. "I was on the phone, chat. A very good conversation." Cenat's revelation comes on the heels of him claiming that he squashed his beef with the rapper/designer. Kanye West used Cenat's room to promote his upcoming album, however, which confused the streamer.

Kai Cenat eventually reached out to Kanye West to clarify the rapper's intentions. Thankfully, it was all good. West reportedly sent Cenat a DM that read: "Happy New Year, family." Kai Cenat was thrilled upon reading this, however, and took it to mean that his tension with West had come to an end. "The beef is over," the streamer announced. "The beef is over!." Things may be good between West and Kai Cenat, but the former is known for changing his mind at the last minute. We can't wait to see if the stream actually happens.

